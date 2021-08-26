(Providence, RI, August 25, 2021) The Rhode Island Philharmonic Music School is searching for youth musicians to fill the rosters of its many youth ensembles for the 2021/2022 Season. Student musicians from Rhode Island and nearby Massachusetts and Connecticut are welcome to apply. The ensemble’s programs offer elementary, middle, and high school students an opportunity to rehearse and perform high-quality ensemble repertoire.

Ensemble programs are offered in the following categories:

• Youth Orchestras including Beginning Strings, Intermediate Strings, String Orchestra, Repertory Orchestra, and Symphony Orchestra.

• Wind Ensembles including Wind Ensemble and Symphonic Winds

• Jazz & Rock including Big Band, Jazz Combos, and Rock Combos.

• Chamber groups for string and wind players

Youth Orchestra & Wind Ensemble auditions for the 2021-2021 Season will take place online using the Zoom platform. Interested students that are unable to use Zoom may contact Christine Eldridge at celdridge@riphil.org or 401.248.7012 for alternate arrangements. Jazz, Rock, and Chamber ensembles will take place in-person at the RI Philharmonic Music School, 667 Waterman Avenue, East Providence, RI 02914.

Ensemble descriptions and audition requirements for each instrument are available at

https://www.riphil.org/music-school/ensembles.

The Latest From What's Up Newp