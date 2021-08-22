National Grid is reminding customers that power outages are expected to occur during today’s storm. It may be several days before power is restored.

Click here to report an outage. You can check the regional outage map here to see what is happening around the state.

We’re sharing some safety reminders from National Grid below:

We are closely monitoring the weather forecasts calling for strong winds and very heavy rain early Sunday and into Monday as Tropical Storm Henri makes its way into our region. As we put our emergency response plans in place, we have secured hundreds of additional line crews to help with potential restoration needs. We want to ensure you are prepared, too; keep flashlights and extra batteries on hand and make sure mobile devices are fully charged so you can stay connected in the event of an outage.

Safety

We urge customers to watch out for their own well-being and the safety of utility crews working during the storm. Here are some tips to help keep everyone safe:

Never touch downed power lines, and always assume that any fallen lines are live electric wires. If you see one, report it immediately to National Grid or your local emergency response organization.

Power problems can sometimes interrupt public water supply systems or disable well pumps, so it’s an especially good idea to keep a supply of bottled drinking water handy, as well as some canned food.

Check on elderly family members, neighbors and others who may need assistance during an outage period.

Before the storm hits, ensure you are prepared. Keep flashlights and extra batteries on hand and make sure mobile devices are fully charged so you can stay connected in the event of an outage. For more: http://ngrid.com/outage.

If you lose power, turn off any appliances that were on when the power went off, but leave one light on so you will know when power is restored.

If you use a generator to supply power during an outage, be sure to operate it outdoors. Before operating generators, disconnect from National Grid’s system by shutting off the main breaker located in the electric service panel. Failure to do this could jeopardize the safety of line crews and the public.

Gas Safety

If you suspect a natural gas leak: Get Out – All occupants should leave the house immediately. Do not use the telephone or light switches for any reason. Call Us – After leaving the house and reaching a safe environment, call the National Grid 24-hour gas emergency numbers: MA: 1-800-233-5325 or 911 RI: 1-800-640-1595 or 911 Stay Out – Do not return to your home until National Grid tells you it is safe.



Stay connected