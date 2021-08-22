Teresa Frances Winiarski Merrill, age 90, passed away at her home in Portsmouth, RI on August 16, 2021. She was born in Fall River, MA on June 28, 1931, to Henry and Frances (Czaja) Winiarski.

Terry was preceded in death by two brothers, Henry and John Winiarski, four sisters: the late Ann Marie Ross (A. Robert), late Frances Plourde (Dr. James), late Joan Park (Dr. Bernard) and is survived by her last sibling, her sister, Virginia Winiarski Lowney (Dr. Jeremiah).

Terry graduated cum laude from the Academy of Sacred Heart (Fall River) in 1948 and earned a B.S. degree in business from Bryant College in 1951. Terry’s entire career was spent as an executive at American Airlines. She worked in Providence, RI, New York City and Dallas, TX. She retired in 1985 and divided her time between Dallas, Portsmouth, and St. Petersburg, FL.

At age 69, Terry fell in love and wed Captain Sidney Douglas Buxton Merrill, U.S.N. (deceased) and enjoyed a decade of travel, volunteering, restaurants, dancing and the beaches of Portsmouth, RI and St. Petersburg, FL with “Captain Sid”.

Her surviving family includes nieces and nephews: Gail Lowney Alofsin (John), Dr. Mark X. Lowney (Kristine), Dr. Jennifer J. Lowney (Dr. Richard Martin), E. Marilyn Lowney and partner Debbie Trento, Dr. June Ross Miller (William), Dr. Elizabeth Ross Wong (Steve), Nina Ross Pooler (Ernie), Jayne Winiarski Macedo (Kenneth), Alexa Plourde (Andreu Mestre Pinart) and Amanda Plourde Schweickert (Jesse) and two dozen nieces and nephews in addition to two great-grand nieces.

Terry was predeceased by her husband, Capt. (ret.) Sidney D. B. Merrill (2010). She is survived by members of Sidney’s family, daughter, Patricia Ann Merrill Budd and Richard Budd and several grandchildren.

Calling hours will be held between 8:30 a.m. -10:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 28, 2021, at Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport, RI

Masks required.

Graveside funeral services will follow at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church yard, 324 East Main Road, Portsmouth, RI

Please omit flowers. Terry made several trips to serve the poor of Haiti with her sister, Virginia Lowney and brother-in-law, Dr. Jeremiah J. Lowney, founders of the Haitian Health Foundation in Jeremie, Haiti. Terry donated generously to this charity and would be pleased if friends donated to: The Earthquake Fund, Haitian Health Foundation, 97 Sherman Street, Norwich, CT 06360.