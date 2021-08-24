Sandra U. McIntosh, 81, died peacefully Friday, August 20, 2021, surrounded by her family. Born on June 19, 1940, in Pawtucket, RI, she was the daughter of the late Joseph E. and Josephine M (DeCesare) Bolton. She graduated from the former Pawtucket West High School in 1958 before pursuing a nursing degree in Boston. She married her high school sweetheart and moved to Baltimore, MD, before settling in Barrington, RI, and raising their daughter.

Sandra taught ceramics in their basement and spent countless days crocheting and drawing. Her artwork adorned much of her walls, and there was always a skein of yarn nearby.

She was preceded in death by her husband Douglas J. McIntosh, and daughter, Lisa A. Fucile. She is survived by her two grandchildren, Samantha L. Fucile of Danielson, CT, and Cameron M. Fucile of Austin, TX, and her former son-in-law, Christopher M. Fucile of Saunderstown, RI.

