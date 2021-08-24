Sandra U. McIntosh, 81, died peacefully Friday, August 20, 2021, surrounded by her family. Born on June 19, 1940, in Pawtucket, RI, she was the daughter of the late Joseph E. and Josephine M (DeCesare) Bolton. She graduated from the former Pawtucket West High School in 1958 before pursuing a nursing degree in Boston. She married her high school sweetheart and moved to Baltimore, MD, before settling in Barrington, RI, and raising their daughter.
Sandra taught ceramics in their basement and spent countless days crocheting and drawing. Her artwork adorned much of her walls, and there was always a skein of yarn nearby.
She was preceded in death by her husband Douglas J. McIntosh, and daughter, Lisa A. Fucile. She is survived by her two grandchildren, Samantha L. Fucile of Danielson, CT, and Cameron M. Fucile of Austin, TX, and her former son-in-law, Christopher M. Fucile of Saunderstown, RI.
The Latest From What's Up Newp
- Now Hiring: 103 job opportunities available in and around Newport right now
- Straight No Chaser’s “Back In The High Life Tour” coming to Mohegan Sun Arena November 26th
- What’s Up This Week: Things to do, live music, and more (August 24 – 29)
- Obituary: Sandra Ursula McIntosh
- Obituary: Dorothy Jean Warren
- Planet Fitness to open a new club in Wakefield
- Suicide prevention bill named for Portsmouth teen signed into law
- Sour Grapes – A Comic Strip by Tim Jones: August 24
- FDA grants full approval to Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine in people 16+
- Shoreline access commission to hold its first meeting on Thursday