Mark R. McCutcheon, 62, of Newport, RI, passed away on August 11, 2021, in the Newport Hospital. He was the husband of Maria McCutcheon for 39 years.

Mark was born in Syracuse, NY, to the late Robert R. and Barbara (Williams) McCutcheon.

Mark’s late father was a Colonel in the United States Air Force and his mother a nurse. They were stationed in Alabama, then Fairbanks, Alaska. Mark was 11 years old when his father stationed to Sacramento, CA. Mark attended Del Campo High School while living in CA. Mark attended American River College and San Francisco State.

Mark enlisted in the United States Navy in late 1977. His career would span 26 years in the United States Navy. He attended boot camp in San Diego, CA., Nuclear Power School in Orlando, FL. Marks duty stations include the USS Comte De Grasse DD 974 in Norfolk, Va. In late 1980 the USS John F. Kennedy CV-67, Norfolk, VA. He would meet his wife, Maria, in December of 1982, and they would marry in October of 1984. In January 1985, shore duty at SIMA Almeda Naval Air Station, CA. USS Samuel Gompers AD-37 in late 1987, in February 1992 to SIMA Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. In June of 1995, USS John Paul Jones DDG-53 at 32nd Street Naval Station San Diego, CA. Late 1997 USS Ogden LPD-5. December 2000 shore duty Naval Station Newport part of base command Port Ops, August of 2003 USS George Washington CVN-73. Mark would retire from the Navy in 2004, as a Senior Chief.

Upon retiring from the Navy, Mark went to work for Jay Packaging Group in Warwick, RI as a Converting & Facility Manager 2004 to present.

Mark was a lover of all dogs especially the Great Pyrenees breed. He enjoyed walking his dogs and met a large community of dog walkers in Newport with our Great Pyrenees Nevada, Chloe, Dallas, and Niki. He enjoys music, going to concerts, played guitar, and was an avid gamer. Mark was a huge Dallas Cowboy and Oakland A’s fan. Enjoyed golfing. And loved the beautiful views of Newport, RI on the water.

Mark is survived by his loving wife, Maria E. McCutcheon, their six children, Racine McCutcheon of Woodbridge, NJ, Alex McCutcheon of Newport, Leanne McCutcheon and fiancé Lamont Dunnigan of East Orange, NJ, Victoria McCutcheon of Webster, MA, Shannon McCutcheon of Newport, and Sean McCutcheon, currently stationed in Norfolk, VA aboard the USS Mahan DDG 72. He also leaves 3 grandchildren, Andreus Sofran, Aidan Dunnigan, Lucas Dunnigan, and one on the way, Caleb Mark Dunnigan. Additionally, Mark leaves his brother, Kevin McCutcheon and wife Annie of Sacramento, CA, his sister, Robin Strichertz and husband Dale of Enumclaw, WA, as well as eight nieces and nephews, and four grand nephews.

Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, August 18, 2021, from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM in the Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport RI.

A Celebration of Life will follow at 5:00 PM in the funeral home.

Flowers are most welcomed, but if you chose to make a memorial donation, they may be made in Mark’s memory to: Potter League, 87 Oliphant Lane, Middletown, RI 02842, to help all rescue animals find homes.