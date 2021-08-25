John Francis Dennis, age 85, of Middletown, RI, passed away on August 21, 2021 at home. He was the husband of the late Sheila (Sullivan) Dennis for 58 years until her passing in 2016.

John was born in Newport, RI to the late Jesse and Anne Marie (Ryan) Dennis. He graduated from Rogers High School and soon began a long career at Kent’s Alignment as an auto mechanic. Known by family and friends as Frank, his spare time was filled with woodworking, sailing, weightlifting, reading, or taking a ride around “The Drive”. He truly loved spending time outside, especially long days at Peabody’s Beach, where he could share endless hours with his grandchildren. Frank enjoyed traveling to Florida to spend time with his extended family. He adored his many nieces and nephews. A great day would be capped off with a good dinner out and something to fix his sweet tooth.

Frank is survived by his three children; Debbie Anthony (Jack) of Middletown, Claudia Dennis (Andy Gillespie) of New Smyrna Beach, FL, and Lisa Guillemette (Jerry) of Tiverton, and his beloved grandchildren, Covell Anthony, A.J. Dennis, Charlotte and Joshua Guillemette. He is also survived by his siblings Jesse Dennis of Concord, NH, Arthur Dennis of Newport, and Anne Marie Whitehead of Portsmouth.

John is preceded in death by wife Sheila Dennis, a sister Sandra Gould, and two brothers Michael and Christopher Dennis who were lost at sea.

Funeral services will be private.

Memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association or the American Cancer Society.

The Latest From What's Up Newp