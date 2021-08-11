Gerald “Gerry” H. Venancio, 85, of Middletown, RI passed away peacefully on August 9, 2021. Gerald was born in Middletown to Joseph and Juliette (Jetta) Venancio Jr. He was the devoted husband of Merelyn T. Venancio for 65 blessed years.

Gerry graduated from Rogers High School in 1954, going on to start Venancio Builders and retired from the Middletown Fire Department. He had a love for racing motorcycles and go carts, fishing and sitting in his Jeep watching the water. Gerry enjoyed spending his free time with his loving wife traveling the world.

Gerry is survived by his wife Merelyn, 3 children Gerry Venancio Jr. (Alabama), Terri Dunn and husband Brian (Florida), Lisa Hewlette (New York), 4 grandchildren, Jennifer Burgess, Logan, Connor, and Shane Hewlette. He is also survived by his brother-in-law’s Michael Kane and Kevin Lynch and sister-in-law Anne Roberts (Doyle), and many much-loved nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Gerald is preceded in death by his brothers Alfred and Paul, sister-in-law’s Kathleen Lynch, Margaret Loffler, and Rose-Marie Kane, son-in-law Damon Hewlette, and nephew Ryan Roberts.

Visiting hours will be held on Saturday August 14, from 10-11 AM at Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport, RI. Following visitation, his funeral service will be held in the funeral home at 11AM.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Middletown Fire Department or John Clarke Nursing Center.