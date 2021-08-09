David Weeden, age 71, of Portsmouth, Rhode Island, passed away unexpectedly on August 6, 2021.



David was born July 9, 1950, in Westerly, RI to the late William and Margaret (MacIntosh) Weeden. He grew up in Matunuck RI, later moving to Barrington RI and graduating from Barrington High School in 1968; earning the superlative as “wittiest.” David later attended Roger Williams University earning a bachelor’s degree and went on to earn a Master’s in Fine Arts at Goddard College in 2002.



Throughout his life, David made a living as a musician and writer as well as a Real Estate Appraiser. He was also an avid gardener and historian. David was proud of his deep familial roots that went back many centuries in Rhode Island. David enjoyed spending time with his only son and three grandchildren.

David is survived by his son Stephen Weeden and his wife Rebecca, of Frisco, TX, his loving companion Carole Regan of Portsmouth, RI, and his brother Darrell Weeden of Jasper, AR. He is also survived by his grandchildren Michael, Sadie, and Charlie, who affectionately knew him as “Grandpa.”

Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, August 10, 2021 from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Connors Funeral Home, 55 West Main Road, Portsmouth, Rhode Island.

Funeral services will be private.

