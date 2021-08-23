Ann M Viau, RN, 85 years young, of Newport RI passed away Friday August 20, 2021. Ann was the wife of the late Joe Viau and mom of the late Jeffrey Viau.

She is survived by her remaining children Jo Ann Beahm (Ted), Joe Viau, Jeannine Corry, Jennifer Viau, Justin Viau and Juliane Livingston (Michael). She was known as Nannie to her grandchildren Erin Condry, Teddy Beahm (Lexi), Ryan Corry, Madison Corry and Kai Daffron-Viau. She was the great -grandmother to Victoria Bianco and Theo Beahm, IV.



Born in Newport, RI on September 16, 1935, Ann was the oldest of eight children. She is survived by her brothers Terry Chamberlin and Kevin Chamberlin and her sister Clayre Edwards. She was also the sister to deceased brothers Michael Chamberlin, Chip (Robert) Chamberlin and Biff Chamberlin and deceased sister Cheryl Ney. She also leaves behind several nieces and nephews.



One of Anns’ passions was going to First Beach and just sitting in the sun, usually reading. Ann loved people watching and always welcomed family and friends into her home. She was well known in the community and those who knew her would often comment how she never seemed to age. Ann loved to bake and always had cookies in the cookie jar and brownies on the stove. She was also famous for her stuffed quahogs and swore never to share her recipe, which she never did! Growing up in Newport she loved riding horses and taking care of her brothers and sisters. Ann’s decision to attend nursing school led to a very successful career as a nurse at Newport Hospital. Ann loved tending to her plants and pet parakeets and couldn’t wait for her neighbor to plant her tomato plants. Ann liked to travel and especially loved Cape Cod.



Mom, from the seven J’s, your family and friends, please know how much you are loved. Your smile and laughter could light up a room. You will be missed!

Calling Hours will be held Wednesday, August 25, 2021 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport.

A Funeral Service for Mrs. Ann Viau will be held on Thursday, August 26, 2021, at 11:00AM at Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will immediately follow at Newport Memorial Park, 123 Howland Ave., Middletown.