Looking for a new gig, job, or career? Here’s a roundup of some of the companies that are hiring right now in the Newport area.

All jobs were posted or provided to us within the last seven days and are located within five miles of downtown Newport.

Are you a business owner and manager who is hiring? Email your job opportunities, with a link to the job opportunity (in the format you see below) to ryan@whatsupnewp.com and we’ll make sure to include you in our next roundup.

Job Opportunities Available This Week

  1. Admiral Fitzroy Inn – Housekeeping Attendant
  2. Aldi – Part-Time Store Associate
  3. Americas Staffing Partner – Medical Clerk
  4. Antonio’s Pizza By The Slice – Now Hiring Servers and more
  5. AR Global – Treasury Analyst
  6. Aramark – Food Service Lead Worker – Community College of Rhode Island -Newport County
  7. Balfour Beatty – Resident Engagement Specialist
  8. BankNewport – Receptionist
  9. Bar Cino – Server – Bar ‘Cino Newport
  10. BMW of Newport – Receptionist
  11. Boys & Girls Club of Newport County – Director of Operations and Member Experience in Newport County
  12. Brick Alley Pub – Kitchen Assistant, Line or Prep Cook
  13. Calypso Cards – Sales and Marketing Support and General Admin
  14. Castle Hill Inn – Room Service Server
  15. Child & Family Services – Residential Counselor – FT, PT and Relief Workers NEEDED
  16. Colbea Eastside Enterprise – Cashier
  17. Cumberland Farms – Retail Sales Associate
  18. DE Foods – KFC Team Member
  19. Diversified Car Care Program – Service Washer
  20. Domino’s Pizza – Delivery Driver
  21. Dr. Martin Luther King, JR. Community Center – Marketing Coordinator
  22. Embrace Home Loans – Lock Desk Specialist
  23. Essentials – Retail Sales Merchandiser
  24. Evolution Wireless – Mobile Expert/Sales Associate
  25. Famous Footwear – Part Time Sales Associate
  26. FedEx Office – Retail Customer Service Associate
  27. Flat Waves Food Shack – Customer Service Representative
  28. Forty 1 North – Valet Parking Attendant
  29. Green Tree Healthcare – Kitchen Aides/Dietary/Dishwashers #$250 Sign on Bonus!!
  30. Gryphon Technologies – General Clerk
  31. Gurney’s – Hotel Front Desk
  32. Hammett Boat Inc. – Deckhand email: cmurray@nemarinepilots.com
  33. Heatherwood Rehab – Housekeeping
  34. Helly Hansen Newport – Stock Associate
  35. Hope Health – Registered Nurse
  36. Hotel Viking – Almost all positions
  37. James L. Maher Center – Job Coach, HR Assistant
  38. KMS Solutions – Posture Transition Operation Manual (PTOM) Specialist
  39. Lang Pharma Nutrition – Research & Development Associate – ENTRY LEVEL
  40. Langway Auto Group – Registration & Title Clerk
  41. Launchapd LLC – Community Navigator
  42. Lifespan – Patient Access Representative
  43. Marco’s Subs & Marco’s Cafe – All Positions | email marcossubsri@gmail.com with availability and experience (experience is not required, will train the right people)
  44. Marriott International – Housekeeper
  45. Marvel & Associates – Associate
  46. McLaughlin Research Group – FINANCIAL ANALYST-MB
  47. Midtown Oyster Bar – Assistant Manager
  48. MIKEL – FINANCIAL ANALYST
  49. NAPA Auto Parts – NAPA Auto Parts Middletown – Parts / Counter Professional
  50. Navigate Behaviors – Behavior Specialist
  51. Navy Exchange Service Command – NAVY LODGE GUEST SVC REPRESENTATIVE- II
  52. New England Hospitality – Resident Hotel Innkeeper
  53. Newport Beach Hotel and Suites – Houseperson- $18/hr Starting + Incentives + $400 Mthly Bon us
  54. Newport Carft Brewing & Distilling – Packaging Manager
  55. Newport Creamery – Restaurant Server
  56. Newport Jerky Company – Retail Sales Associate
  57. Newport Lemonade – Lemonade Cart Server
  58. Newport Restoration Foundation – Landscape Foreman
  59. Newport Specialty Foods – Warehouse Receiver
  60. Olympia Sports – Assistant Manager
  61. Panera Bread – Team Manager
  62. People’s Credit Union – Portfolio Manager
  63. Pickles – All Positions | email marcossubsri@gmail.com with availability and experience (experience is not required, will train the right people)
  64. Precise Systems – Inventory Manager
  65. ProTitleUSA – Property Title Search Specialist
  66. PSM – Newport International Boat Show Event Staff
  67. Relation Insurance – Account Manager – Commercial Lines Insurance
  68. Rhode Island Aquatic Club – Assistant Swim Coach
  69. RITBA – Casual E-ZPass Customer Service Representative
  70. Rochelle’s Boutiques – Full Time Floor Supervisor & Full-Time Retail Stylists
  71. Rumford Pet Express – Sales Associate
  72. Safe Harbor Marinas – 100T, 200T, & 500T Marine Travel Lift Operator
  73. SAIC – Stock Clerk
  74. Salve Regina University – Assistant Coach, Men’s Basketball – Salve Regina University
  75. SEACORP – Engineering Technician IV
  76. Seasons Corner Market – Cashier
  77. Shaner Operating Corp – Executive Housekeeper The Newport Harbor Hotel & Marina
  78. Sightsailing – Sailing Crew/Tour Guide
  79. Skechers – Retail Sales Associate
  80. Smoke House – Dishwasher – $125/week bonus, $14-$16/hour @ Smoke House
  81. Sodexo – SCA Food Service Worker
  82. Southcoast Health System – Patient Access Intake Representative – Urgent Care
  83. St. Clare Newport – Social Worker (part time)
  84. Subway – Subway Sandwich Artist
  85. Sunglass Hut – Sales Associate
  86. Tallulah’s Taqueria – JAMESTOWN STORE -FOH TEAM MEMBER – Hospitality
  87. The Chanler at Cliff Walk –  Line Cooks and Bartenders
  88. The Home Depot – Front of Store Attendant
  89. The Journey to Hope Health & Healing – Substance Abuse Counselor
  90. The Moinian Group – Yacht Stewardess
  91. The Newport Experience – Banquet Servers – OceanCliff Newport
  92. The Preservation Society of Newport County – Food Service Associate
  93. The Reef – Front and back of house staff (apply within)
  94. The Wayfinder Hotel – Bartender
  95. The Wiggle Room – Dog Daycare Handler
  96. Tina Stephens – Retail Selling Key Holder
  97. TJ Maxx – Retail Associate Now Hiring Part Time
  98. Towerstream – Account Executive – Inside Sales
  99. Towne Park – Bell Attendant
  100. ISPS – CITY CARRIER ASSISTANT
  101. Walgreens – Customer Service Associate – Temporary
  102. Wyndham Destinations – Overnight Guest Services Associate
  103. X Shore – Event & Marketing Coordinator

