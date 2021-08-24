Looking for a new gig, job, or career? Here’s a roundup of some of the companies that are hiring right now in the Newport area.
All jobs were posted or provided to us within the last seven days and are located within five miles of downtown Newport.
Are you a business owner and manager who is hiring? Email your job opportunities, with a link to the job opportunity (in the format you see below) to ryan@whatsupnewp.com and we’ll make sure to include you in our next roundup.
Job Opportunities Available This Week
- Admiral Fitzroy Inn – Housekeeping Attendant
- Aldi – Part-Time Store Associate
- Americas Staffing Partner – Medical Clerk
- Antonio’s Pizza By The Slice – Now Hiring Servers and more
- AR Global – Treasury Analyst
- Aramark – Food Service Lead Worker – Community College of Rhode Island -Newport County
- Balfour Beatty – Resident Engagement Specialist
- BankNewport – Receptionist
- Bar Cino – Server – Bar ‘Cino Newport
- BMW of Newport – Receptionist
- Boys & Girls Club of Newport County – Director of Operations and Member Experience in Newport County
- Brick Alley Pub – Kitchen Assistant, Line or Prep Cook
- Calypso Cards – Sales and Marketing Support and General Admin
- Castle Hill Inn – Room Service Server
- Child & Family Services – Residential Counselor – FT, PT and Relief Workers NEEDED
- Colbea Eastside Enterprise – Cashier
- Cumberland Farms – Retail Sales Associate
- DE Foods – KFC Team Member
- Diversified Car Care Program – Service Washer
- Domino’s Pizza – Delivery Driver
- Dr. Martin Luther King, JR. Community Center – Marketing Coordinator
- Embrace Home Loans – Lock Desk Specialist
- Essentials – Retail Sales Merchandiser
- Evolution Wireless – Mobile Expert/Sales Associate
- Famous Footwear – Part Time Sales Associate
- FedEx Office – Retail Customer Service Associate
- Flat Waves Food Shack – Customer Service Representative
- Forty 1 North – Valet Parking Attendant
- Green Tree Healthcare – Kitchen Aides/Dietary/Dishwashers #$250 Sign on Bonus!!
- Gryphon Technologies – General Clerk
- Gurney’s – Hotel Front Desk
- Hammett Boat Inc. – Deckhand email: cmurray@nemarinepilots.com
- Heatherwood Rehab – Housekeeping
- Helly Hansen Newport – Stock Associate
- Hope Health – Registered Nurse
- Hotel Viking – Almost all positions
- James L. Maher Center – Job Coach, HR Assistant
- KMS Solutions – Posture Transition Operation Manual (PTOM) Specialist
- Lang Pharma Nutrition – Research & Development Associate – ENTRY LEVEL
- Langway Auto Group – Registration & Title Clerk
- Launchapd LLC – Community Navigator
- Lifespan – Patient Access Representative
- Marco’s Subs & Marco’s Cafe – All Positions | email marcossubsri@gmail.com with availability and experience (experience is not required, will train the right people)
- Marriott International – Housekeeper
- Marvel & Associates – Associate
- McLaughlin Research Group – FINANCIAL ANALYST-MB
- Midtown Oyster Bar – Assistant Manager
- MIKEL – FINANCIAL ANALYST
- NAPA Auto Parts – NAPA Auto Parts Middletown – Parts / Counter Professional
- Navigate Behaviors – Behavior Specialist
- Navy Exchange Service Command – NAVY LODGE GUEST SVC REPRESENTATIVE- II
- New England Hospitality – Resident Hotel Innkeeper
- Newport Beach Hotel and Suites – Houseperson- $18/hr Starting + Incentives + $400 Mthly Bon us
- Newport Carft Brewing & Distilling – Packaging Manager
- Newport Creamery – Restaurant Server
- Newport Jerky Company – Retail Sales Associate
- Newport Lemonade – Lemonade Cart Server
- Newport Restoration Foundation – Landscape Foreman
- Newport Specialty Foods – Warehouse Receiver
- Olympia Sports – Assistant Manager
- Panera Bread – Team Manager
- People’s Credit Union – Portfolio Manager
- Pickles – All Positions | email marcossubsri@gmail.com with availability and experience (experience is not required, will train the right people)
- Precise Systems – Inventory Manager
- ProTitleUSA – Property Title Search Specialist
- PSM – Newport International Boat Show Event Staff
- Relation Insurance – Account Manager – Commercial Lines Insurance
- Rhode Island Aquatic Club – Assistant Swim Coach
- RITBA – Casual E-ZPass Customer Service Representative
- Rochelle’s Boutiques – Full Time Floor Supervisor & Full-Time Retail Stylists
- Rumford Pet Express – Sales Associate
- Safe Harbor Marinas – 100T, 200T, & 500T Marine Travel Lift Operator
- SAIC – Stock Clerk
- Salve Regina University – Assistant Coach, Men’s Basketball – Salve Regina University
- SEACORP – Engineering Technician IV
- Seasons Corner Market – Cashier
- Shaner Operating Corp – Executive Housekeeper The Newport Harbor Hotel & Marina
- Sightsailing – Sailing Crew/Tour Guide
- Skechers – Retail Sales Associate
- Smoke House – Dishwasher – $125/week bonus, $14-$16/hour @ Smoke House
- Sodexo – SCA Food Service Worker
- Southcoast Health System – Patient Access Intake Representative – Urgent Care
- St. Clare Newport – Social Worker (part time)
- Subway – Subway Sandwich Artist
- Sunglass Hut – Sales Associate
- Tallulah’s Taqueria – JAMESTOWN STORE -FOH TEAM MEMBER – Hospitality
- The Chanler at Cliff Walk – Line Cooks and Bartenders
- The Home Depot – Front of Store Attendant
- The Journey to Hope Health & Healing – Substance Abuse Counselor
- The Moinian Group – Yacht Stewardess
- The Newport Experience – Banquet Servers – OceanCliff Newport
- The Preservation Society of Newport County – Food Service Associate
- The Reef – Front and back of house staff (apply within)
- The Wayfinder Hotel – Bartender
- The Wiggle Room – Dog Daycare Handler
- Tina Stephens – Retail Selling Key Holder
- TJ Maxx – Retail Associate Now Hiring Part Time
- Towerstream – Account Executive – Inside Sales
- Towne Park – Bell Attendant
- ISPS – CITY CARRIER ASSISTANT
- Walgreens – Customer Service Associate – Temporary
- Wyndham Destinations – Overnight Guest Services Associate
- X Shore – Event & Marketing Coordinator
