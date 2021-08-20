The city of Newport issued an alert this afternoon in advance of the arrival of Hurricane Henri. The storm is expected to impact the area beginning late Saturday, with potential for hurricane-force winds, heavy rain, flooding, and a storm surge expected by Sunday.

Alert from the City of Newport:

The National Hurricane Center has issued a Hurricane Watch and Storm Surge Watch for Newport, as Hurricane Henri continues to track toward our immediate coastline. With astronomical high tides due over the weekend and hurricane-force winds possible as early as Sunday morning, Hurricane Henri poses a potentially dangerous threat to Narragansett Bay. Residents and visitors are advised to expect hurricane conditions beginning as early as Sunday morning, with the potential for widespread power outages, street flooding, and dangerous marine conditions.

Now is the time to prepare for the storm by making a plan, making a kit, and staying informed.

• Residents and business owners are being asked to secure outdoor items that could dislodge in the wind, including patio furniture, umbrellas, and bird feeders.

• Easton’s Beach will be closed to the public beginning Saturday through at least Monday.

• Hazard Road will also be closed effective Friday, Aug. 20th

• Boaters are advised to make sure their vessels are secured to their moorings by doubling up on mooring lines, reducing windage, and tying down any loose items.

• On land, Public Services crews will be on standby to respond to reports of fallen trees and residents are urged to avoid downed power lines.

• Be sure to Charge your cellphones, tablets and laptops now. If you lose power, call National Grid at 800-465-1212.

• With street flooding also a possibility, motorists are asked to avoid low-lying areas and follow detours should they be required.

• Finally, in the event of an emergency, residents and visitors are asked to dial 911 to ensure proper dispatch.

For more tips on how to prepare you and your family for a hurricane, please visit www.Ready.gov/Hurricanes