For the 39th year, Newport in Bloom honored those who plant and nurture flower gardens and flower containers at its 2021 Garden Competition Awards ceremony earlier this week at the International Tennis Hall of Fame.

According to Newport In Bloom, a record 105 entries from three designated City areas were received by Newport Bloom. In addition to the area awards, five other categories were honored: Large gardens, Family Development, Senior Development, Community and Small Business.

“We were amazed and delighted to receive so many entries this year,” said Newport in Bloom Chair Kiki McMahan in a statement. It’s indicative of not only everyone’s love of gardening but also a desire to beautify yards, neighborhoods and public spaces for the benefit of all.”

• The best overall City-wide Garden Award went to Toon Perkins, 515 Spring St.

• The best overall City-wide Container Award went to Leonard Calandra and Johan von- Aswegan, 10 Johnson Ct.

Newport in Bloom is a 501(c)(3) organization that was founded in 1982 by the late Jean West and Ineko Stephan to beautify our city with gardens and flowers. 2021 is our 39th year as we encourage our community to enjoy green space and improve our landscapes for the good of the environment, our residents, visitors, and our city. If you are interested in joining our group or helping to support the efforts to beautify Newport, please contact us!