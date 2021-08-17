The Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center (MLK Community Center) today announced that it has become one of 50 nonprofits around the country to utilize the Fresh Food Connect mobile app. The app directs home and community gardeners to donate their surplus fresh grown produce to local hunger relief efforts.

Fresh Food Connect’s mobile app coordinates donations from home and community gardeners with local non-profit organizations working to address food insecurity on a local level. Gardeners download the app, and are prompted to indicate if they have surplus bounty to share. In zip codes across the country, home gardeners can easily arrange for extra produce to be picked up from their doorstep, or arrange a time to deliver to an organization providing solutions to food insecurity locally.

“We are thrilled to partner with organizations across the country that support community members facing food insecurity. We know that gardeners are some of the most generous people around, and we are grateful to have the opportunity to engage them in the critical hunger relief efforts happening in their local communities,” said Kayla Birdsong, CEO of Fresh Food Connect in a statement. “If you are a gardener, just download the free app and you will be connected to an inspiring organization in your community.”

“Last year we provided 50,000 pounds of fresh produce to our community. This year, we are distributing fresh produce every day of our week and expect to provide double that amount, or more,” said Heather Hole Strout, Executive Director of the MLK Community Center in a statement. “We offer produce year-round: high-quality, often local and organic fresh fruit, vegetables, and often even flowers and herbs through our on-site food pantry, Food 2 Friends pantry delivery service, Mobile Food Pantry, and our twice-weekly free produce distribution, Produce to the People. The demand for high-quality produce has never been greater. Fresh Food Connect’s convenient mobile app connects us with both our gardener and volunteer community in new and convenient ways,” she continued. “The MLK is committed to sustaining programs that provide hunger relief while promoting health, and to innovating how we serve our community: we’re thankful to Fresh Food Connect for helping us do both of these things.”

Fresh Food Connect has exciting plans for the 2021 growing season and is actively recruiting gardeners to share their home-grown garden surplus with local hunger relief centers. You can learn more about becoming a gardener and sign up here.