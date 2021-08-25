Nine Rhode Island performance venues and organizations joined a partnership today to provide for the safety of their audiences, artists, staff, and volunteers, based on current scientific evidence and best practices around the country.

Organizations included in this effort include Festival Ballet Providence, Gamm Theatre, Island Moving Company, Providence Performing Arts Center, Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra & Music School, Trinity Repertory Company, United Theatre, Veteran’s Memorial Auditorium, and Wilbury Theatre Group.

Effective immediately and until further notice: All patrons, including children, attending performances must either show proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 (at least 14 days have passed since the final dose), or proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken in the prior 72-hours, or proof of a negative COVID-19 antigen test taken in the prior 6-hours. All patrons regardless of vaccination status must wear masks over their nose and mouth at all times while inside the venue (unless actively eating or drinking).

Details may be revisited or revised based on CDC guidance and the evolving circumstances of the pandemic. Please visit the websites of the other individual venues for any additional restrictions or details.

