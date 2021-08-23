Herb Alpert recently announced his new studio album, Catch The Wind, out September 17th via his own imprint Herb Alpert Presents. This new collection features 9 original compositions, plus covers of the beloved Beatles hits “Eleanor Rigby” and “Yesterday”, and American classics “Smile”, “America The Beautiful”, and “Summertime.” Fans can pre-order the album here + via Amazon here today.

Earlier this year, Alpert teased new music from Catch The Wind with the single releases of, “Dance With Me,” a track written by Herb and his longtime partner and wife Lani Hall Alpert along with Jeff Lorber and “Zoo Train 21,” a re-imagining of his original composition “Zoo Train” which was featured on his 2014 album In The Mood.

In 2020, during the darkest days of the pandemic, he also released his hope-filled rendition of “Smile,” along with its stunning companion video directed by Clark Jackson (Lana Del Ray, Lady Gaga, Miguel). “I wanted to create something optimistic and uplifting that acknowledged the current times that we are in and more importantly, that we will all get through this together and be stronger,” said Alpert. All three tracks appear on Catch The Wind.

Alpert has also announced an expansive 2022 tour throughout the U.S., Canada and the UK. There will be approximately 50 shows in 2022, with more concert dates to be announced soon. For further information visit www.herbalpert.com.

Tour dates include two nights at the Katharine Hepburn Cultural Center 7/30/22 -7/31/22 – in Old Saybrook, CT.