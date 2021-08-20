The latest forecast from the National Hurricane Center has Tropical Storm Henri passing directly over Rhode Island on Sunday, August 22. The 11AM update has Henri arriving Sunday afternoon as a weak Hurricane.

Henri is expected to bring heavy rain, high winds, flooding and a storm surge to the area. Widespread power losses are possible. Residents are advised to make preparations for the storm as soon as possible.

For more, check the latest statement from the National Hurricane Center below.

1. Dangerous storm surge inundation and hurricane conditions are possible beginning Sunday in portions of Long Island, Connecticut, Rhode Island, and southeastern Massachusetts, where a Storm Surge Watch and Hurricane Watch are in effect. Residents in these areas should follow any advice given by local officials. 2. Heavy rainfall may lead to flash, urban, and small stream flooding, along with the potential for widespread minor and isolated moderate river flooding, over portions of southern New England Sunday into Monday. 3. Swells from Henri will begin to reach much of the east coast of the U.S. and Atlantic Canada by the end of the week and continue through the weekend. These swells could cause life-threatening surf and rip currents.