The latest forecast from the National Hurricane Center has Tropical Storm Henri passing directly over Rhode Island on Sunday, August 22. The 11AM update has Henri arriving Sunday afternoon as a weak Hurricane.

Henri is expected to bring heavy rain, high winds, flooding and a storm surge to the area. Widespread power losses are possible. Residents are advised to make preparations for the storm as soon as possible.

For more, check the latest statement from the National Hurricane Center below.

1. Dangerous storm surge inundation and hurricane conditions are 
possible beginning Sunday in portions of Long Island, Connecticut, 
Rhode Island, and southeastern Massachusetts, where a Storm Surge 
Watch and Hurricane Watch are in effect. Residents in these areas 
should follow any advice given by local officials. 

2. Heavy rainfall may lead to flash, urban, and small stream 
flooding, along with the potential for widespread minor and isolated 
moderate river flooding, over portions of southern New England 
Sunday into Monday. 

3. Swells from Henri will begin to reach much of the east coast of 
the U.S. and Atlantic Canada by the end of the week and continue 
through the weekend. These swells could cause life-threatening surf 
and rip currents.

Ken Abrams

Lifestyle Editor Ken Abrams writes about music and more for What'sUpNewp, Providence Monthly, SO RI, and The Bay. He DJ's "The Kingston Coffeehouse" Tuesday nights, 6-9 PM on WRIU 90.3 FM.