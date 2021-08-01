(Boston July 27, 2021) The Handel and Haydn Society will celebrate the return of the

Boston arts scene with a free concert at the Massachusetts Department of Conservation

and Recreations Memorial Hatch Shell on August 27, 2021, at 7:00 PM. The rain date

will be August 28, 2021, at 7:00 PM at the Hatch Shell. Continuing to bring live

performances to iconic venues in its 2021-22 season, the Handel and Haydn Orchestra

and Chorus will perform Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9, renowned for its famed “Ode to

Joy” finale.

“For the past sixteen months, we have not been able to do what arts organizations do

best – bring people together around a common experience, one they can appreciate as

an individual but also an experience they can revel in, share with one another, debate

about and be inspired by,” said David Snead, president and CEO of the Handel and

Haydn Society. “On August 27th, we want to make up for the time we’ve lost, bringing

the Boston community together to celebrate the return of live performing arts to Boston.”

Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9 is a choral symphony, taking its words from “Ode to Joy,”

a poem written by Friedrich Schiller. Widely regarded as Beethoven’s transcendent

masterpiece, it will feature four vocal soloists along with the H+H Chorus and members

of the H+H Youth Choruses. One of the most frequently performed symphonies in the

world, Beethoven’s Ninth was memorably performed by the Handel and Haydn Society

in a free concert in Copley Square in 2015, celebrating the organization’s bicentennial.

H+H also performed the Boston premiere of the work in 1853.

“There is a feeling created when we experience something joyous together. We believe

there is no better piece for this occasion, for this moment in our history, than ‘Ode to

Joy’,” continued Snead. “We want to extend an invitation to all of Boston to join us in

this celebration and return to creating the sense of community that the arts can bring to

us.”

Media sponsors for the performance include The Boston Globe and CRB.

The Handel and Haydn Society is committed to the health and safety of our musicians

and audiences. H+H will follow all health guidelines put forth by the local health

department.

In addition to the concert on August 27th, The Handel and Haydn Society’s 2021–22

Season Performances will include:

Vivaldi The Four Seasons, October 8 + 10, 2021 at Symphony Hall

Beethoven’s Symphony No. 6, Pastoral, November 5 + 7, 2021 at Symphony Hall

Handel Messiah, November 26 + 27 + 28, 2021 at Symphony Hall

Bach Christmas, December 3, 2021, at St. Cecilia Parish + December 5, 2021, at First

Church Cambridge

Beethoven Symphony No. 7, January 7 + 9, 2022 at Symphony Hall

Haydn + Mozart, January 28 + 30, 2022 at Symphony Hall

Bach + Vivaldi Gloria, April 1 + 3, 2022 at Symphony Hall

Haydn The Creation, April 29 + May 1, 2022, at Symphony Hall

Subscription packages are now available with great savings and may be purchased by

calling 617-266-3605 or visiting www.handelandhaydn.org. Subscribers will receive the

benefit of access to H+H’s digital streaming season. Single tickets will go on sale in

August 2021.



