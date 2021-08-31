The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for all of southern New England as the remnants of Hurricane Ida approach the region.

Heavy rain accumulating 2-4 inches with isolated amounts of 6 inches is expected beginning in the afternoon Wednesday, September 1.

Read the text of the alert below:

FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON... The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of northern Connecticut, southeastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island, including the following areas, in northern Connecticut, Hartford CT, Tolland CT and Windham CT. In southeastern Massachusetts, Barnstable MA, Dukes MA, Eastern Plymouth MA, Nantucket MA, Northern Bristol MA, Southern Bristol MA, Southern Plymouth MA and Western Plymouth MA. In Rhode Island, Block Island RI, Bristol RI, Eastern Kent RI, Newport RI, Northwest Providence RI, Southeast Providence RI, Washington RI and Western Kent RI. * From Wednesday afternoon through Thursday afternoon. * Small rivers and streams currently running above normal combined with a risk for 2-4 inches of rainfall, with isolated amounts up to 6 inches possible. * Excessive rainfall will increase the risk for urban and poor drainage flooding and may cause sharp rises on rivers, creeks and streams.

