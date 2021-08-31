The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for all of southern New England as the remnants of Hurricane Ida approach the region.

Heavy rain accumulating 2-4 inches with isolated amounts of 6 inches is expected beginning in the afternoon Wednesday, September 1.

Read the text of the alert below:

FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

The Flash Flood Watch continues for

* Portions of northern Connecticut, southeastern Massachusetts and
  Rhode Island, including the following areas, in northern
  Connecticut, Hartford CT, Tolland CT and Windham CT. In
  southeastern Massachusetts, Barnstable MA, Dukes MA, Eastern
  Plymouth MA, Nantucket MA, Northern Bristol MA, Southern Bristol
  MA, Southern Plymouth MA and Western Plymouth MA. In Rhode Island,
  Block Island RI, Bristol RI, Eastern Kent RI, Newport RI,
  Northwest Providence RI, Southeast Providence RI, Washington RI
  and Western Kent RI.

* From Wednesday afternoon through Thursday afternoon.

* Small rivers and streams currently running above normal combined
  with a risk for 2-4 inches of rainfall, with isolated amounts up
  to 6 inches possible.

* Excessive rainfall will increase the risk for urban and poor
  drainage flooding and may cause sharp rises on rivers, creeks and
  streams.

