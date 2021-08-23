The following was submitted by Alliance Française of Newport

In September 2021, the Alliance Française of Newport will offer three opportunities for learning about French language and culture: Beginning French, Intermediate French and “The Salon,” a special Advanced Conversation Group. Registration is on a first-come, first-served basis. The deadline for Registration is September 24th.

The Fall classes of 2021 mark a significant change in class structure for the first time in several years. The classes have the same focus as always; teaching the French language to students in a relaxed, fun and lively manner. What is different this year are the people teaching the class. The Alliance has enlisted the support of two new teachers. Dr. Steven Apostolov, French teacher at Rogers High School, will teach the Intermediate and Salon classes while Sandra Shaw will teach the Beginners class.

Apostolov has been teaching French at a variety of levels from high school to university for more than 15 years while Shaw is a 20 plus year teaching veteran of the RI public school system.

Andrew Snook, President of the Alliance Francaise of Newport welcomed them. “Steven and Sandra have considerable experience teaching French and they have both used the latest computer technologies to enhance the learning experience in a virtual environment; perfect for the current uncertain times in which we live and a wonderful benefit/tool for the students.”

Beginning and Intermediate Class size is limited to 25 students and will begin on September 14th and end on December 14th. The Salon- Advanced Conversation Group will be limited to 15 students and will begin on Thursday, September 16th and end on Thursday, December 16th.

Classes will be taught virtually for the entire semester, ensuring the classes can broaden their geographic appeal. Not only that, the latest virtual classrooms also facilitate the use of fully integrated online teaching applications accessible by anyone with an internet connection at home.

Snook welcomed the use of the technology. “The integration of a virtual classroom expands the opportunity to learn French to people outside our immediate area. It also enhances what can be done in the classroom.”

All students need to be members of the Alliance Française of Newport.

The fee for both Beginning French and Intermediate French is $145. ($100 for the Fall class and $45 for a basic AFN Membership which will extend through August 31, 2022.)

The fee for The Salon – Advanced Conversation Group is $95. ($50 for the Fall class and $45 for a basic AFN Membership which will extend through August 31, 2022)

Student registration will be completed once payment is received. Payment can be made to the Alliance on the Alliance website at: alliancefrancaisenewportri.org.

If you have any questions, please contact the Alliance via email at: afnewportri@gmail.com

The Alliance Française of Newport is one of more than 800 Alliance chapters active in 132 countries worldwide. The Alliance Française of Newport has been part of the international Federation of Alliance Françaises for more than 65 years. The Alliance Française is dedicated to the study of the French language and culture and to promoting cultural exchange.