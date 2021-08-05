Hurricane Henri is expected to impact the region on Sunday, as a weak hurricane or a strong tropical storm. Henri is currently a Category 1 hurricane and is expected to strengthen slightly before making landfall Sunday afternoon or evening. Tropical storm conditions will begin overnight into Sunday morning.

Dangerous conditions are expected with heavy rain, high winds, and flooding with a storm surge is likely to occur along the coast. A State of Emergency has been issued in Rhode Island and the Governor has urged residents to shelter in place on Sunday. National Grid is expecting widespread power outages and urges residents to prepare for the storm.

As of 5PM Saturday, the track of the storm has it making landfall in Long Island, NY, coastal Connecticut or Rhode Island. We’ll continue to monitor the forecast as Henri approaches.

Here’s the latest update from the National Hurricane Center.

1. Dangerous storm surge inundation is expected to begin late tonight or Sunday in portions of Long Island, Connecticut, Rhode Island, and southeastern Massachusetts, where a Storm Surge Warning has been issued. Residents in these areas should follow any advice given by local officials. 2. Hurricane conditions are expected to begin late tonight or Sunday in portions of Long Island, Connecticut, and Rhode Island, where a Hurricane Warning is in effect. Tropical storm conditions will begin in these areas tonight. 3. Heavy rainfall may lead to considerable flash, urban, and small stream flooding, along with the potential for widespread minor to isolated moderate river flooding over portions of Long Island, New England, eastern New York and New Jersey. 4. Swells from Henri will continue to affect much of the east coast of the U.S. during the next day or two. These swells could cause life-threatening surf and rip currents.