Hurricane Henri was downgraded to a strong Tropical Storm this morning with highest wind speeds at 70mph. At 11AM, the storm was directly over Block Island and headed toward the RI/CT coast. Rainfall totals were highest in Westerly with 2.79 inches as of 11AM, with other parts of the state reporting between 1-2 inches.

In a morning briefing, Governor McKee and state officials reminded residents to remain at home for the duration of the storm. The Newport, Jamestown and Mt. Hope bridges are temporarily closed. The Hurricane barrier in Providence has been closed.

As of 11:30AM, National Grid was reporting over 50,000 customers without power with that number expected to increase. Henri is expected to weaken as it moves over land, however dangerous winds are still expected this afternoon into the evening.

Here’s the latest update from the National Hurricane Center.

1. Dangerous storm surge inundation is expected to begin this morning in portions of Long Island, Connecticut, Rhode Island, and southeastern Massachusetts, where a Storm Surge Warning has been issued. Residents in these areas should follow any advice given by local officials. 2. Hurricane conditions are expected to begin this morning in portions of Long Island, Connecticut, and Rhode Island, where a Hurricane Warning is in effect. Tropical storm conditions will begin in these areas within the next couple of hours. 3. Heavy rainfall may lead to considerable flash, urban, and small stream flooding, along with the potential for widespread minor to isolated moderate river flooding over portions of Long Island, New England, eastern New York and New Jersey. 4. Swells from Henri will continue to affect much of the east coast of the U.S. during the next day or so. These swells could cause life-threatening surf and rip currents.