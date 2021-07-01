Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport County this weekend.
This story will be updated as new events and meetings are announced. Have an event you’d like to see added to this list or a future list? Add it to our event calendar.
Friday, July 2
Things To Do
- 10:45 am – Coastal Queen Narrated Mimosa Cruise
- 11 am – People Of the Past Walking Tour
- 12 pm & 12:30 pm – Newport Neighborhood Food Tour with Rhode Island Red Food Tours
- 6 pm – Picnic Performance at Rough Point: The Rhode Island Black Storytellers
- 8 pm – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at The Firehouse Theatre
- For more events and things to do on this day, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
- Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
- Gulf Stream Bar & Grille – Tom Conlon from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Gurney’s Newport – DJ Nook from 5 pm to 10 pm
- Johnny’s – Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room – Chasing Childhood, Against The Current, The Game Changers: Oscar Winning Shorts That Shaped Hollywood. Truman & Tennessee: An Intimate Conversation
- Landing – James Weinstock at 1 pm, Chelley Knight at 4:30 pm, Straight Outta Rehab at 8 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe – Chopville at 9 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub – John Erikson from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm
- One Pelham East – Stu Sinclair from 8 pm to 11:30 pm, DJ from 11:30 pm to 1 am
- The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
- Top of Pelham – Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled.
Saturday, July 3
Today In History – July 3, 1969: Newport Jazz Fest Experiments With Rock Music
Things To Do
- 9 am to 1 pm – Aquidneck Growers Summer Market at Pell Elementary School
- 10 am – Pride: In Retrospect at Innovate Newport
- 10:45 am – Coastal Queen Narrated Mimosa Cruise
- 11 am – Road To Independence Walking Tour
- 12 pm & 12:30 pm – Newport Neighborhood Food Tour with Rhode Island Red Food Tours
- 1 pm – Walking Tours at Watson Farm
- 5 pm – Newport vs. Los Angeles – Newport International Polo Series
- 7 pm & 9 pm – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at The Firehouse Theatre
- For more events and things to do on this day, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
- Buskers – Brian Twohey at 9 pm
- Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
- Dockside – Chopville and Never In Vegas at 9 pm
- Gulf Stream Bar & Grille – Luis Mateos from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Gurney’s Newport – DJ Nook from 5 pm to 10 pm
- Johnny’s – Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room – Chasing Childhood, Against The Current, The Game Changers: Oscar Winning Shorts That Shaped Hollywood. Truman & Tennessee: An Intimate Conversation
- Landing – Jake Kulak Band at 1 pm, Jim Devlin at 4:30 pm, John Erikson Band at 8 pm
- Newport Craft – Mel at 3 pm
- One Pelham East – Ryan McHugh from 8 pm to 11 pm. Live DJ from 11:30 pm to 1 am
- The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm
- Top of Pelham – Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled.
Sunday, July 4
Rhode Island Society Sons Of The Revolution will host Independence Day Celebration in Newport on Sunday
Where to watch July 4th fireworks around Rhode Island
Newport Music Festival to return July 4 – 20
Just My Opinion: Celebrating the Fourth of July safely
Things To Do
- Newport Music Festival
- 10 am to 12 pm – Independence Day Celebration in Newport
- 10:45 am – Coastal Queen Narrated Mimosa Cruise
- 10:45 am – Sunday Chiming in Touro Park with Channing Memorial Church
- 11 am – Discover Colonial Newport Walking Tour with the Museum of Newport History
- 12 pm – Newport Neighborhood Food Tour with Rhode Island Red Food Tours
- 3 pm – Mermaid Masterpieces at Greenvale Vineyards
- 8:45 pm – Coastal Queen’s Fireworks Cruise
- 9:15 pm – Newport’s 4th of July Fireworks Display
- 9:15 pm – Quiet Fireworks at Beavertail State Park
- For more events and things to do on this day, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
- @ The Deck – Stu & Dave from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Clarke Cooke House – Bobby Ferreira from at 12:30 pm
- Dockside – Never In Vegas at 9 pm
- Gulf Stream Bar & Grille – Julio Amaro from 4 pm to 7 pm
- Gurney’s Newport – DJ Nook from 5 pm to 10 pm, The HonkyTonk Knights from 6:30 pm to 9 pm
- Johnny’s – Live music from 3 pm to 7 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room – Chasing Childhood, Against The Current
- Landing – Jim Devlin at 1 pm, Sean Rivers at 4:30 pm, Catching Blue at 8 pm
- Norey’s – Sunday Jazz Brunch from 1 pm to 3 pm
- One Pelham East – Live acoustic from 4:30 pm to 8 pm, Ryan McHugh at 9 pm
- Pour Judgement – Los Duderinos at 10 pm
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled.
Monday, July 5
Save The Bay’s Exploration Center and Aquarium at Easton’s Beach will reopen on July 5
Things To Do
- Newport Music Festival
- 7 am to 2 pm – Linden Place’s Annual 4th of July Picnic
- 9:30 am to 12 pm – King Park Community Cleanup
- 10:45 am – Coastal Queen Narrated Mimosa Cruise
- 11 am – Rogues & Scoundrels Walking Tour
- 6:35 pm – Newport Gulls Home Game at Cardines Field
- For more events and things to do on this day, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
- JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room – Chasing Childhood, Against The Current, The Game Changers: Oscar Winning Shorts That Shaped Hollywood. Truman & Tennessee: An Intimate Conversation
- Landing – Adam Hanna at 4:30 pm, John Erikson at 8 pm
- Narragansett Cafe – Blockhead at 5 pm
- One Pelham East – Bruce Jacques from 10 pm to 1 am
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled.