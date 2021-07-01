Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport County this weekend.

This story will be updated as new events and meetings are announced. Have an event you’d like to see added to this list or a future list? Add it to our event calendar.

Friday, July 2

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

City & Government

  • Nothing scheduled.

Saturday, July 3

Today In History – July 3, 1969: Newport Jazz Fest Experiments With Rock Music

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

City & Government

  • Nothing scheduled.

Sunday, July 4

Rhode Island Society Sons Of The Revolution will host Independence Day Celebration in Newport on Sunday

Where to watch July 4th fireworks around Rhode Island

Newport Music Festival to return July 4 – 20

Just My Opinion: Celebrating the Fourth of July safely

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

  • @ The Deck – Stu & Dave from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • Clarke Cooke House – Bobby Ferreira from at 12:30 pm
  • Dockside – Never In Vegas at 9 pm
  • Gulf Stream Bar & Grille – Julio Amaro from 4 pm to 7 pm
  • Gurney’s Newport – DJ Nook from 5 pm to 10 pm, The HonkyTonk Knights from 6:30 pm to 9 pm
  • Johnny’s – Live music from 3 pm to 7 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room – Chasing ChildhoodAgainst The Current
  • Landing – Jim Devlin at 1 pm, Sean Rivers at 4:30 pm, Catching Blue at 8 pm
  • Norey’s – Sunday Jazz Brunch from 1 pm to 3 pm
  • One Pelham East – Live acoustic from 4:30 pm to 8 pm, Ryan McHugh at 9 pm
  • Pour Judgement – Los Duderinos at 10 pm

City & Government

  • Nothing scheduled.

Monday, July 5

Save The Bay’s Exploration Center and Aquarium at Easton’s Beach will reopen on July 5

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

City & Government

  • Nothing scheduled.

More From What’s Up Newp

Ryan M. Belmore

Ryan M. Belmore is the Owner & Publisher of What's Up Newp. Ryan is a member of Local Independent Online News (LION) Publishers. Send questions, tips, and story ideas to Ryan@whatsupnewp.com.