Happy Independence Day weekend! Along with parades and fireworks, there’s a lot of live music busting out all over. Check out some local favorites around town this weekend!

Friday: Rising country star and RI native Charlie Marie is playing the Bristol 4th of July concert series at Roger Williams University at 5:30PM. Details here.

Friday: Rock out to the sounds of Brass Attack at the Narragansett Gazeebo at 6PM. It’s a free show, part of their weekly series. Details here.

Saturday: Keats and Company bring the Grateful Dead-inspired jam band sounds to the Common Pub in Bristol. Details here.

Sunday: The popular July 4th Revival Fest returns to Dusk in Providence. The outdoor show includes some of the best indie bands in the region including Gamma Rage, Atlantic Thrills and The Cosmic Factory. Details here.

Sunday: RI Music Hall of Famers Steve Smith and the Nakeds ring in the 4th at the Ocean Mist in Matunuck starting at 9PM. Details here.

Sunday: Pumphouse Music in Wakefield celebrates with a Jazz & Blues BBQ with Rhode To Bali, Dan Moretti & Jazz All-Stars, and Smug Honey. Details here.

Sunday: Guitarist Brian Cabral will be singing the hits at Newport Craft Brewing at 3PM. Cabral is also playing the Windjammer Friday and Tavern on the Wharf Saturday. Details here.