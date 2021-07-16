Things are really rockin’ all over the state this weekend. Its the best time of year to hear live music and we’ve got a just a few recommendations below. Have a great weekend!

Friday: The Bacon Brothers return to the Greenwich Odeum for a sold out show at 8PM. We’ll have pictures and more tomorrow – Details here.

Friday: One of the regions top tribute bands, Forever Young, has two local shows this weekend. Friday, the Neil Young cover band will be at the Narrows Center and Saturday they’ll be at the Knickerbocker Music Center. Check out details on the Narrows show here and the Knick here.

Saturday: The “RI Blues Festival” is an outdoor event happening Saturday at Mulligan’s Island Golf and Entertainment in Cranston. Bands include Sugar Ray and the Bluetones and the James Montgomery Blues Band. Music begins at Noon. Details here.

Sunday: The “Nashville RI Country Music Festival” is happening Sunday at Mulligan’s Island. Performers include American Idol’s Ayla Brown and Ward Hayden and the Outliers. Music begins at Noon. Details here.

Friday: Check out the Andy Stone Band and maybe be a part of a video they are filming at Greenwich Hotel beginning around 9PM. Details here.

Friday: Rock out to The Hoolios and The Carleens at the Knickerbocker Music Center in Westerly starting around 8PM. Details here.

Sunday: POSTPONED until September 12: FirstWorks is sponsoring a free show with Latin Jazz Master Carlos de Leon at Roger Williams Park’s Dalrymple Boathouse Lawn at 5PM. Details here.