The Hope Tree Art Exhibition is an exhibition of original artworks that share messages of hope and community on view in the largest green space in Newport’s North End neighborhood, Miantonomi Park, from July 21 – October 9, 2021.

The exhibition will be celebrated with a public Opening Reception on Wednesday, July 21 from 5 – 7 pm. The exhibition features more than 20 artworks by over 50 artists of all ages – individuals, families, community groups, campers, and more – who were inspired to share positive messages through beautiful public art. Opening Reception visitors will be invited to tour the artworks, meet the artists, and even contribute to an artwork that will join the others on display in the Park.

The Arts & Culture Working Group of the Newport Health Equity Zone and Newport Art Museum invited all individuals, families, groups and organizations who are connected to the North End to participate by creating an artwork to be on display in the Park for all to enjoy this summer. This temporary public art exhibition seeks to lift and make visible the voices and experiences of North End community members. Hope Tree artwork makers selected an affirming word to use as an anchoring theme for their artwork around which to create drawn, painted, sewn, or glued-on designs on canvas. The artworks are wrapped around large tree trunks in Miantonomi Park, creating a path of beautiful and inspiring artworks that celebrate hope and community.