By O’Neill Hayes Funeral Home

Michael Chad Donnelly, a lifetime Fifth Ward resident, died peacefully at the Village House Convalescent Home early on the morning of Monday, July 13th, 2021.

Born in Newport on July 29th, 1942, he was the seventh of the nine children of Humphrey J. Donnelly Jr and Edna Grace (Winters) Donnelly.

As a child Chad caddied at the Newport Country Club where he occasionally carried the clubs for President John F. Kennedy. Chad spent a career working for Raytheon Company running the receiving dock at their Portsmouth, RI facility for many years before finishing his career in their security division in Waltham, Ma. Chad also worked part time for several years at the O’Neill-Hayes Funeral Home, in Newport.

Chad enjoyed supporting all local charities through the purchasing of raffle tickets for any occasion, and especially his daily rides to inspect Newport’s Ocean Drive.

Chad was a proud member of Newport’s Ancient Order of Hibernian’s Dennis E Collins Division #1, which honored him as Hibernian of the Year. He also enjoyed the privilege of serving as the 2010 Grand Marshal of the Saint Patrick’s Day parade.

He was also member of the Middletown Chapter of the Knights of Columbus and the Newport Chapter of the Elks.

Chad will be always loved and forever missed by all who were fortunate to know him.

In addition to his parents, Chad was predeceased by seven of this eight siblings — Florence Lorraine Lewis, Humphrey J “Harp” Donnelly, III, Donald J. Donnelly, John F. “Jack” Donnelly, Edna Diane Colella, Thomas W. “Fox” Donnelly, and Brian P. Donnelly.

His younger brother, Francis W. Donnelly (Shubie Lawrence) of Middletown survives him.

The Donnelly family wishes to extend our gratitude to all that helped care for and worked to make him comfortable at the Newport Hospital, the Village House Convalescent Home, and at the Hope Health of Rhode Island Hospice.

Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, July 15th at the O’Neill-Hayes Funeral Home from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian burial will take place Friday, July 16th at St. Augustin’s Church, in Newport, at 10:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Newport Chapter of the Ancient Order of Hibernians, Dennis E Collins Division #1’s Building and Maintenance Fund, 2 Wellington Ave, Newport, RI 02840.