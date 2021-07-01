Did she do it? Did Doris Duke, the country’s wealthiest woman, a philanthropist … did Doris Duke, owner of Newport’s Rough Point mansion … did Doris Duke murder one of her closest confidants?

Peter Lance thinks so, and he’s written a book about it, “Homicide at Rough Point.”

Peter, who is author in residence at the Brenton Hotel this summer, joins What’s Up Newp for a videocast on Thursday (July 1) at noon. We’ll not only explore the “murder,” but also what appears to be a massive cover-up by Newport’s political elite, including its police force.

Watch the conversation live below as it happens, or anytime afterwards.