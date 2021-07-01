Did she do it? Did Doris Duke, the country’s wealthiest woman, a philanthropist … did Doris Duke, owner of Newport’s Rough Point mansion … did Doris Duke murder one of her closest confidants? 

Peter Lance thinks so, and he’s written a book about it, “Homicide at Rough Point.”

Peter, who is author in residence at the Brenton Hotel this summer, joins What’s Up Newp for a videocast on Thursday (July 1) at noon. We’ll not only explore the “murder,” but also what appears to be a massive cover-up by Newport’s political elite, including its police force.

Watch the conversation live below as it happens, or anytime afterwards.

More From What’s Up Newp

Ryan M. Belmore

Ryan M. Belmore is the Owner & Publisher of What's Up Newp. Ryan is a member of Local Independent Online News (LION) Publishers. Send questions, tips, and story ideas to Ryan@whatsupnewp.com.