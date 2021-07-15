Governor Dan McKee, U.S. Senators Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse, Congressman David Cicilline, and Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) Director Peter Alviti Jr. will be joined by state and local leaders on Friday morning to break ground for the Pell Bridge Ramps project.

RIDOT says in a media advisory today that the project will “redesign the road network connecting to the Pell Bridge to make travel into Newport easy and safe, improve the connection between Newport’s North End and the downtown area, and spur economic development by freeing up approximately 25 acres of land”.

What’s Up Newp will provide further updates on the ceremony and project on Friday.

According to RIDOT’s website, the project is divided into two phases. Phase 1 ($10.9 million) began in 2020 and focuses on the reconstruction of JT Connell Highway and Coddington Highway. Phase 2 ($56.4 million), which is scheduled to begin in 2021 and finish in 2021, focuses on the ramp interchange itself.

For more info and updates on the project, click here.