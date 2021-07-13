Providence, RI—Members of the community are invited to attend, and Media are welcome to cover the FirstWorks Live—Music at Roger Williams Park free summer concert series in the gorgeous outdoor setting of “The People’s Park.” Presented in partnership with Roger Williams Park Conservancy and the Providence Parks Department, the six-concert series continues this Sunday, July 18, 2021 with Rhode Island-based trumpet powerhouse Carlos de Leon and his multinational music group performing Latin Jazz, Salsa, Son, Merengue, and Cumbias from across Latin America and the Caribbean.

The Latin Jazz trumpeter is one of the most sought-after jazz performers in New England. A native son of the Dominican Republic, de Leon has graced stages worldwide with acclaimed jazz maestros like Tito Puentes and Francisco “Machito” Grillo. This FirstWorks Live performance is featured as a PVDFest “summer happening,” as Providence’s signature arts festival resumes for 2021 to include citywide arts events spanning June-September.

The FirstWorks Live—Music at Roger Williams Park concert series offers a global journey from Polynesian dance and drums to Andean folk music, international hip-hop to Caribbean Carnival, red-hot Latin jazz to red roots Americana. For more information and the full series line-up visit http://first-works.org.

WHO: Latin Jazz Master Carlos de Leon – a PVDFest featured summer happening

Featuring:

Carlos de Leon, band leader

Anibal Cruz, piano

Eduardo Ortiz, bass

Manolo Mairena, percussions/vocals

Angel Subero, trombone

Johnny Navarro, trumpet

WHAT: FirstWorks Live—Music at Roger Williams Park summer concert series

WHEN: Sunday, July 18, 2021 from 5:00-6:00 PM

WHERE: Roger Williams Park, Dalrymple Boathouse Lawn. Park entrance located at 1000 Elmwood Avenue, Providence. The Boathouse Lawn is across the street from the Carousel.

HOW: Live, in-person performance is free and open to the public. Also Livestreaming to FirstWorks’ Facebook page

WHY: The FirstWorks Live—Music at Roger Williams Park series offers park visitors a chance to experience artists representing a global range of genres and backgrounds for free in the gorgeous and welcoming setting of “The People’s Park.”