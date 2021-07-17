UNCASVILLE, CT (July 16, 2021) – Mohegan Sun Arena welcomes back Daughtry for a much-anticipated concert that kicks off at 7:00pm on Sunday, November 14th. Tickets are $59.50, $39.50 and $29.50 and go on sale Friday, July 23rd at 10:00am through Ticketmaster.

With three years since their last album, Daughtry announces new LP, Dearly Beloved due out September 17th and now available for PRE-ORDER TODAY, HERE. The 13-track album features the Billboard Hard Rock Digital Songs Sales Chart #1 and Top 20 Active Rock Radio Hit ‘Heavy Is the Crown,’ along with instant pre-order gift track ‘Lioness’ –– AVAILABLE EVERYWHERE HERE – via Dogtree Records and ADA Worldwide. This news comes coupled with the announcement of the band’s upcoming headlining in-person tour kicking off this November 2021 and featuring rock legends and fellow collaborators Sevendust, Tremonti and Travis Bracht – on sale here.

The thirty date tour will feature the band performing recent hits and new album staples ‘World On Fire’ and current Active Rock Radio scorcher ‘Heavy Is the Crown’ along with early buzzers ‘Evil’ and the award-contending ‘Changes Are Everything.’ To hold fans and music lovers over, Daughtry serves us even more sonic art with today’s single ‘Lioness,’ – a melodic and guitar-laden gem, whose anxiously building tempo beautifully couples vocal lead, Chris Daughtry’s unwavering tone and range. Its lyric video is set to premiere Saturday July 16 at 10AM EST on YouTube here.

Three singles in and a beautifully engineered entry point to Dearly Beloved has been clearly provided and marks the yet released body of work as one of their best to date. Maintaining the direction the first two singles have offered the band, they continue to embrace their hard rock roots with new song ‘Lioness,’ as previously evidenced by Chris’s recent praised and applauded collaboration with Sevendust’s Lajon Witherspoon for their reimagining of the hit song ‘Hunger Strike (Temple of the Dog Cover)’ by Eddie Vedder and the late Chris Cornell – which continues to stand as one of their boldest moves and a “completely different beast altogether,” according to SPIN Magazine. After performances on Loudwire Nights and TV’s #1 daytime talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, we can expect to see more of the band through performances for iHeart and the upcoming Recording Academy Musicares and Amy Winehouse Foundation Benefit: Back to Amy, where Chris will be honoring the late great singer with his own rendition of her fan favorite ‘I Know I’m No Good’ live-streaming on July 23.