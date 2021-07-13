Newport Recreation has announced the return of Children’s Nights at Easton’s Beach.

The Children’s Night series consists of six free performances for children and families. All shows are held on Thursday evenings beginning at 6:00 pm and are free and open to the public. Parking at Easton’s Beach is free after 4:00 pm on show nights.

After being canceled last week to Tropical Storm Elsa, the series begins this Thursday, July 15th with magician Robert Clarke.

Note – Johnny The K will now perform on August 19.

A full copy of the lineup can be found at www.cityofnewport.com/familynight. For more information please call 401-845-5800.