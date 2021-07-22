WhatsUpNewp’s Folk and Jazz Festival coverage is supported by the Midtown Oyster Bar. Midtown Oyster Bar is Newport's choice when it comes to the freshest seafood and largest raw bar in town. Located directly on Thames Street, there is no better place to watch the hustle and bustle of downtown Newport.
It’s pretty much all about the music Friday through next weekend around Newport, and although absolutely nothing has been confirmed, we’re wishing and hoping to see Brandi Carlile at the Folk Festival sometime over the next six days.
Meanwhile, check out her video of a commanding version of her new song “Right on Time,” performed last night on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” The song is from her forthcoming album, In These Silent Days, which will be released October 1 on Low Country Sound/Elektra Records.