It’s pretty much all about the music Friday through next weekend around Newport, and although absolutely nothing has been confirmed, we’re wishing and hoping to see Brandi Carlile at the Folk Festival sometime over the next six days.

Meanwhile, check out her video of a commanding version of her new song “Right on Time,” performed last night on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” The song is from her forthcoming album, In These Silent Days, which will be released October 1 on Low Country Sound/Elektra Records.