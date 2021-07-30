A1 Roofing & Construction has teamed up with community youth organization FabNewport to further the launch of their FabGolf program to teach children golf and provide on-course experiences around the state.

A1 donated a 2019 Ford Transit 350 van to provide transportation for the children and coaches to golfing facilities on a daily basis. Children, ages 11-16 from around Aquidneck Island, meet every morning during the summer to engage in a day of fun-filled instruction and donated playtime at area courses, Green Valley Country Club in Portsmouth, and Button Hole Golf in Providence.

The FabGolf program is also just in the beginning of an effort to team up with Button Hole Golf to launch First Tee Rhode Island, as part of the national First Tee program to provide more accessible golf experiences to local youth. While on August 2nd at Middletown’s Wanumetonomy Golf & Country Club FabGolf will be holding its premier fund-raising golf tournament with youth clinics in the morning and a shotgun start for the tournament at 1:00 pm.

FabNewport’s Director of Special Outreach, Orlando Peace stands by members of the FabGolf Team as they get ready to board A1 Roofing & Construction’s recently donated van to head to the course

“A1 Roofing & Construction has always embraced the concept of giving back to the community as a core value of what a local company should do, especially when it comes to children’s education, mentoring, and expansion of life experiences. When Orlando and FabNewport approached us about their need for transportation to launch the FabGolf initiative, we saw right away how it aligned with A1’s goals when it comes to community support and helping kids,” stated A1 Roofing & Construction’s Joe Goff, Marketing and Community Outreach Director. “Working at the beginning ground floor level and building a great program like FabGolf is a perfect fit for A1 and its Aquidneck Island roots. With the van donation, we see it as not just helping launch FabGolf; but providing a transportation resource to help FabNewport expand its programs across the Island and beyond.” Goff added.

“A1’s support with the van donation has been critical to the successful launch of the FabGolf program and without the van, we would have had some very high hurdles to overcome,” said Orlando Peace, Director of Special Outreach for FabGolf/FabNewport in a statement. “The FabGolf program goes much further than just playing golf; it allows children at an impressionable age to learn about manners, etiquette, coping with challenges, and expanding their imagination for future opportunities and life experiences. We envision the program to be looked back on as an important asset in how these children furthered themselves later on as adults. We are very proud of it and are looking forward to the First Tee launch coming soon,” Peace further offered.

The FabGolf Program meets daily during the week at 9 A.M. at the Newport Florence Gray Community Center, 1 York Street Newport, RI.