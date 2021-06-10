What’s Up Newp’s content is free to read, and always will be, but we rely on your support to keep it that way.

Friday, June 11

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

City & Government

Saturday, June 12

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

  • Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
  • Dockside – Never In Vegas at 9 pm
  • Gurney’s Newport – DJ Nook from 5 pm to 10 pm
  • Johnny’s – Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • Landing – Chelley Knight at 4:30 pm, Straight Outta Rehab at 8 pm
  • Localz (Tiverton) – Somethin’ Else at 6 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room –  Super FrenchieOne Ocean Film Tour Volume 2Two Lottery Tickets, Sunflowers Exhibition On Screen
  • Newport Blues Cafe – Santana tribute band at 9 pm
  • One Pelham East: Clique duo from 8 pm to 11:30 pm, DJ from 11:30 pm to 1 am
  • The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm
  • The Pub at 2 Mile Corner – Bar Fly at 8:30 pm

City & Government

  • Nothing scheduled.

Sunday, June 13

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

City & Government

  • Nothing scheduled.

