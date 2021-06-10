Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do this weekend in and around Newport County.

Have an event you’d like to see added to this list or a future list? Add it to our event calendar.

Friday, June 11

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm

Gurney’s Newport – DJ Nook from 5 pm to 10 pm

Johnny’s – Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room – Super Frenchie, One Ocean Film Tour Volume 2, Two Lottery Tickets, Sunflowers Exhibition On Screen

Landing – Honky Tonk Knight at 4:30 pm, Dave Alves Band at 8 pm

Newport Blues Cafe – Blockhead at 9 pm

O’Brien’s Pub – John Erickson at 4:30 pm

One Pelham East – Brick Park from 6 pm to 12:30 am, LIVE DJ from 11:30 pm to 1 am

The Blue Anchor – John & Joanne from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm

The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm

City & Government

Saturday, June 12

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm

Dockside – Never In Vegas at 9 pm

Gurney’s Newport – DJ Nook from 5 pm to 10 pm

Johnny’s – Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm

Landing – Chelley Knight at 4:30 pm, Straight Outta Rehab at 8 pm

Localz (Tiverton) – Somethin’ Else at 6 pm

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room – Super Frenchie, One Ocean Film Tour Volume 2, Two Lottery Tickets, Sunflowers Exhibition On Screen

Newport Blues Cafe – Santana tribute band at 9 pm

One Pelham East: Clique duo from 8 pm to 11:30 pm, DJ from 11:30 pm to 1 am

The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm

The Pub at 2 Mile Corner – Bar Fly at 8:30 pm

City & Government

Nothing scheduled.

Sunday, June 13

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

@ The Deck – Stu & Dave from 6 pm to 9 pm

Johnny’s – Live music from 3 pm to 7 pm

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room – Super Frenchie, One Ocean Film Tour Volume 2, Two Lottery Tickets, Sunflowers Exhibition On Screen

Gurney’s Newport – DJ Nook from 5 pm to 10 pm

Landing – Justin Pomfret at 1 pm, Jim Devlin at 4:30 pm, Cara Vrindisi at 8 pm

One Pelham East – Ryan McHugh from 6 pm to 9:30 pm

Pour Judgement – Los Duderinos at 10 pm

City & Government