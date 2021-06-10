What’s Up Newp’s content is free to read, and always will be, but we rely on your support to keep it that way.
Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do this weekend in and around Newport County.
Have an event you’d like to see added to this list or a future list? Add it to our event calendar.
Friday, June 11
Things To Do
- 7 am – Community Yoga for All with Rev Shelley Dungan at Third Beach
- 8 am – Community Yoga Class at MLK Center
- 8:30 am – Yoga in King’s Park
- 8:30 am – Yoga at First Beach
- 11 am – Discover Colonial Newport Walking Tour
- 11 am & 1 pm – Tea & Scones at Blithewold
- 12 pm – Newport Neighborhood Food Tour with Rhode Island Red Food Tours
- 2:05 & 3:55 pm – Spring Lighthouse Cruise Departing from Bowen’s Wharf
- 4 pm & 5:30 pm – Goat Hikes at Simmons Farm
- 5 pm – Newport Out’s Flag Raising event at Newport City Hall
- 6 pm – Yoga on the lawn behind the Leonard Brown House in Portsmouth
- 6 pm to 9 pm – Newport’s Out’s opening gallery event for Pride: In Retrospect at Innovate Newport
- 6:35 pm – Newport Gulls versus Mystic Schooners at Cardines Field
- 7:15 pm – Coastal Queen’s piped-in 80’s Sunset Cruise from Jamestown
- 8 pm – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at The Firehouse Theatre
- For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
- Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
- Gurney’s Newport – DJ Nook from 5 pm to 10 pm
- Johnny’s – Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room – Super Frenchie, One Ocean Film Tour Volume 2, Two Lottery Tickets, Sunflowers Exhibition On Screen
- Landing – Honky Tonk Knight at 4:30 pm, Dave Alves Band at 8 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe – Blockhead at 9 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub – John Erickson at 4:30 pm
- One Pelham East – Brick Park from 6 pm to 12:30 am, LIVE DJ from 11:30 pm to 1 am
- The Blue Anchor – John & Joanne from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
City & Government
- 12 pm – Middletown School Committee
- 5:30 pm – Tiverton Board of Canvassers
Saturday, June 12
Things To Do
- 7 am – Community Yoga for All with Rev Shelley Dungan at Third Beach
- 8:30 am – Yoga in King’s Park
- 8:30 am, 9:30 am, 10:30 am, & 5 pm – Goat Hikes at Simmons Farm
- 8:30 am – Yoga at First Beach
- 9 am to 1 pm – Aquidneck Growers Market at Pell Elementary School
- 9 am – Yoga on the lawn behind the Leonard Brown House in Portsmouth
- 9:30 am – Community Yoga for All with Rev Shelley Dungan at Norman Bird Sanctuary
- 10 am – Colonial Clean Sweep at Wanton-Lyman-Hazard House
- 10 am – Gravestone cleaning at Braman Cemetery
- 10 am to 5 pm – Hoods Up Weekend at Newport Car Museum
- 11 am – Road To Independence Walking Tour
- 11 am & 1 pm – Tea & Scones at Blithewold Mansion
- 12 pm – Newport Neighborhood Food Tour with Rhode Island Red Food Tours
- 12:15 pm, 2:05 & 3:55 pm – Spring Lighthouse Cruise Departing from Bowen’s Wharf
- 3 pm – Simmons Farm Mozzarella Cheese Making Class
- 5 pm – Newport Cup – Newport International Polo Series
- 5:30 pm – Africa on my Mind… at Jamestown Arts Center
- 6 pm – Yoga on the lawn behind the Leonard Brown House in Portsmouth
- 7 pm & 9 pm – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at The Firehouse Theatre
- For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
- Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
- Dockside – Never In Vegas at 9 pm
- Gurney’s Newport – DJ Nook from 5 pm to 10 pm
- Johnny’s – Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Landing – Chelley Knight at 4:30 pm, Straight Outta Rehab at 8 pm
- Localz (Tiverton) – Somethin’ Else at 6 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room – Super Frenchie, One Ocean Film Tour Volume 2, Two Lottery Tickets, Sunflowers Exhibition On Screen
- Newport Blues Cafe – Santana tribute band at 9 pm
- One Pelham East: Clique duo from 8 pm to 11:30 pm, DJ from 11:30 pm to 1 am
- The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm
- The Pub at 2 Mile Corner – Bar Fly at 8:30 pm
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled.
Sunday, June 13
Things To Do
- 7 am – Community Yoga for All with Rev Shelley Dungan at Third Beach
- 8:30 am, 9:30 am, 10:30 am, & 5 pm – Yoga in King’s Park
- 8:30 am – Goat Hikes at Simmons Farm
- 8:30 am – Yoga at First Beach
- 10 am to 5 pm – Hoods Up Weekend at Newport Car Museum
- 11 am – Golden To Gilded Walking Tour
- 12 pm – Newport Neighborhood Food Tour with Rhode Island Red Food Tours
- 12 pm to 3 pm – Second Sundays at Prescott Farm
- 12:15 pm, 2:05 & 3:55 pm – Spring Lighthouse Cruise Departing from Bowen’s Wharf
- 2 pm – Mermaid Masterpieces at Greenvale Vineyards
- 6 pm – Yoga on the lawn behind the Leonard Brown House in Portsmouth
- 7:15 pm – Coastal Queen’s Motown with Martha and The Vandellas piped-in sunset cruise, from Jamestown
- For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
- @ The Deck – Stu & Dave from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Johnny’s – Live music from 3 pm to 7 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room – Super Frenchie, One Ocean Film Tour Volume 2, Two Lottery Tickets, Sunflowers Exhibition On Screen
- Gurney’s Newport – DJ Nook from 5 pm to 10 pm
- Landing – Justin Pomfret at 1 pm, Jim Devlin at 4:30 pm, Cara Vrindisi at 8 pm
- One Pelham East – Ryan McHugh from 6 pm to 9:30 pm
- Pour Judgement – Los Duderinos at 10 pm
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled.
