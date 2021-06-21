I don’t know about you, but I love pizza. I enjoy eating it, but I also enjoy making it. It’s kind of the ultimate artist’s food. Now, let’s get one thing out of the way: I do not have my own dough recipe. Find a dough recipe and use that for this. The one I used was pretty good but I feel like it could’ve risen a bit more and had more body to it. Anyway, this is a perfect pizza for a nice summer evening.

I found myself with an abundance of spring onions from the amazing Revelry Farms and really did not want them to go to waste. I also had an extra dough in the freezer from the last time I made pizza, so I thought, why not a caramelized onion and goat cheese pizza. As good as that sounded, I though, portabella mushrooms would go great on that. So would artichoke hearts! Also, no sauce! Yeah, you heard me. A pizza with no sauce. Believe you me, this bad boy doesn’t need it!

Now let’s get to the ingredients:

Pizza dough (find whatever recipe works for you)

8-10 spring onions, sliced

1 red onion, sliced

1 portabella mushroom cap, sliced

8-10 artichoke heart quarters

3-4 Oz goat cheese, crumbled

5 garlic cloves, minced

2 garlic scapes, minced

3 Tbsp-is olive oil

1 Tbsp secret ingredient

Salt and pepper to taste

First things first, prep your pizza dough. If you’re making it, which you should, this will take a few hours. Once your dough has been proofed and all of that, then you need to roll it out in your desired shape. Me, I’m not that good with a rolling pin, so I ended up with this “shape”

Now that you’ve gotten that out of the way, it’s time to chop up your onions and your mushrooms. You can use most if not all of the spring onions (aka scallions) and you’re going to need as much as you can because they will shrink down when you sauté them.

Heat a skillet, preferably cast iron, to medium heat. Add 1 Tbsp of the olive oil and let it get hot. Add all of the onions and a hefty pinch of salt and a little pepper. Now, the key here is to not let these burn. You want to constantly move them around for about 10-15 minutes until they take on a darker hue, but not burned around the edged. The onions will shrink quite a bit in size. Once you’ve cooked the onions down and they’re slightly brown and sweet, transfer them to a bowl. Now is the time to pre-heat your oven to 500 degrees.

Take your goat cheese and just drop crumbles of it all over the dough. Anywhere you like. You want to make a pattern? Go for it. You want to be chaotic and just throw them anywhere? That works too! Once the goat cheese is down, it’s time to put the onions on. Put them all over that pizza, getting as much coverage as you possibly can. Once those are down, lay the slices of raw portabella mushroom in an even layer on the pizza. Now tuck those artichoke hear quarters in the spaces between the mushrooms. Drizzle the 2nd tablespoon of olive oil over the pizza. And now, for the secret ingredient!

This stuff is so damned good and should go on every homemade pizza you make. The good folks at Ocean State Pepper Company know what they’re doing. Sprinkle about a tablespoon of this all over the pizza, maybe more if you’re feeling bold. Put your pizza on the middle rack of your oven and bake for 13-15 minutes. Pull it out and you’ll see this thing of beauty.

When it’s fresh out of the oven, drizzle the last tablespoon of olive oil on it. There you go, a fantastic pizza for summer that isn’t heavy and is quite healthy. This will yield about 6-8 slices depending on how hefty your slices are. Enjoy and see you next month!

Remember, if you have any feedback, feel free to email me at TKMnewport@yahoo.com. I’d love to hear from you!