Saturday, June 12th is Record Store Day, a day to support local businesses and celebrate the iconic creation known as the vinyl record. As Covid wanes, there are actually two “drops” this year, with a second Record Store Day planned for July 17th.

Check out these local participating record stores this year on Saturday, June 12th – arrive early for the best finds. Many of these stores have additional specials throughout the weekend. See you in the stacks!

Vinyl Guru Record Shop, Newport

Looney Tunes, Wakefield

Kangaroo CD’s & Tapes, North Providence

Newbury Comics, Providence

Newbury Comics, Warwick

Armageddon Shop, Providence

Olympic Records, Providence

In Your Ear, Warren

For a complete list of albums releasing on Record Store Day, click here.