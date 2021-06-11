What’s Up Newp’s content is free to read, and always will be, but we rely on your support to keep it that way.
Saturday, June 12th is Record Store Day, a day to support local businesses and celebrate the iconic creation known as the vinyl record. As Covid wanes, there are actually two “drops” this year, with a second Record Store Day planned for July 17th.
Check out these local participating record stores this year on Saturday, June 12th – arrive early for the best finds. Many of these stores have additional specials throughout the weekend. See you in the stacks!
Vinyl Guru Record Shop, Newport
Looney Tunes, Wakefield
Kangaroo CD’s & Tapes, North Providence
Newbury Comics, Providence
Newbury Comics, Warwick
Armageddon Shop, Providence
Olympic Records, Providence
In Your Ear, Warren
For a complete list of albums releasing on Record Store Day, click here.
