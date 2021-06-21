The Preservation Society of Newport County today announced that the following awards were presented during “Back In Bloom: A Ballroom Floral Fantasy,” which was held at Rosecliff from June 18-20.

THE GARDEN CLUB OF AMERICA

The Certificate of Excellence in Floral Design, awarded for an exhibit of great distinction to an entry that placed first, second or third: Judy Gray of Cranston, RI

The Certificate of Excellence in Horticulture, awarded for an exhibit of great distinction to an entry that placed first, second or third: Libby Moore, Little Compton, RI

The Certificate of Excellence in Conservation, awarded for an exhibit of exceptional merit that educates the public on conservation issues and promotes respect for natural resources and responsibility for environmental stewardship: Libby Moore, Little Compton, RI

NATIONAL GARDEN CLUB

The National Garden Club Award, presented to the exhibit judged to be the finest in the Design Division: Kathie Michie, West Boylston, MA

National Garden Club Award, presented to the exhibit judged to be the finest in the Horticulture Division: Jane Gamber, Madison, CT

BOTANICAL ARTS

The Janice Leary Panoff Botanical Arts Award, presented to an exhibit of exceptional visual appeal which best combines whimsical interpretation with impeccable execution: Jennifer Barnette, New York, NY

The Robyn Kauffmann Spagnolo Botanical Arts Award, presented to the design that conforms to the schedule requirements, incorporating The Principles of Design and of exceptional quality in craftsmanship and skillful manipulation of all materials: Emilie Lapham and Leslie Purple, Philadelphia, PA

The Newport Flower Show Best in Show Award – Botanical Arts, selected from among The Newport Flower Show blue-ribbon winners in the Botanical Arts Division: Jane Booth, Virginia Beach, VA

The Newport Flower Show Botanical Arts Award, presented to the exhibit showing impressive quality, skill and creativity: Sue Cram, New Hampton, NH

The Newport Flower Show Novice Award – Botanical Arts, awarded to the most distinctive design by a novice exhibitor in any Botanical Arts class: Mimi Farve, Malvern, PA

The Newport Flower Show New Exhibitor Award – Botanical Arts, awarded to the most distinctive entry by a first-time exhibitor in the Botanical Arts Division: Deborah Leggat, Cohasset, MA

The Newport Flower Show Best in Show Award – Floral Design, selected from among The Newport Flower Show blue-ribbon winners: Sarah Ribeiro, Worcester, MA

The Newport Flower Show Novice Award – Floral Design, awarded to the most distinctive design by a Novice exhibitor in any design class: Nell Carpenter, Richmond, RI

The Newport Flower Show New Exhibitor Award – Floral Design, awarded to the most distinctive entry by a first-time exhibitor: Stacie Bersie and Cami Stark-Tippets, Oren, UT

The Preservation Society of Newport County Design Award, presented to the exhibit in the challenge class displaying the most creative use of the majority of components issued: Linda Pare, Ashland, NH

The Corinne Clarke Reynolds Trophy, given by her daughter, June Reynolds MacKaye and granddaughters, June Reynolds Davis, Dottie Corinne Houser and Christienne Bailey MacKaye, for the best interpretation of a class title in the Design Division: Anne L. May, Santa Fe, NM

The Bettie Bearden Pardee Award, presented to an outstanding design using all fresh plant material grown and arranged by the exhibitor(s): Susan Dewey, Centerville, MA

The Candace Morgenstern Design Award, given to an exhibit showing exceptional quality using innovative techniques involving the manipulation of fresh plant material: Kathie Michie, West Boylston, MA

HORTICULTURE DIVISION

The Gilbert S. Kahn Sweepstakes Award, given to the exhibitor winning the most blue ribbons in the Horticulture Division Classes: (tie) Felicidad Zeballos, Newport, RI and Libby Moore, Little Compton, RI

The Mrs. Robert M. Grace Best in Show Award, selected from the Horticulture Division blue ribbon winners: Libby Moore, Little Compton, RI

The Mrs. Samuel M.V. Hamilton Award, presented to the most creatively original and whimsical presentation of plant material in any container: Sasqua Garden Club, Fairfield, CT

The Oatsie Charles Award, presented to the most outstanding cut specimen of a shrub grown for its flower: Marisa Nardo, Middletown, RI

The Annie Laurie Aitken Award, presented to the most outstanding rose cut specimen in the Show: Lisa Bliss, Middletown, RI

The Jocelyn Sherman Propagation Award, given to a container entry propagated by an amateur exhibitor in whose name it is entered. The difficulty of propagation, detailed description of propagation process and distinction in its presentation, will be considerations for this award. Entry must have been grown by exhibitor for a minimum of six months: Libby Moore, Little Compton, RI

The Newport Flower Show New Exhibitor Award – Horticulture Division, awarded to the most distinctive entry by a first-time exhibitor: Lisa Bliss, Middletown, RI

The Newport Garden Club Centennial Award – Horticulture Division, awarded for the most creative interpretation of a class or theme in the Creative Container Division: Karen Barbera, Middletown, RI.