By newportFILM / Press Release

After pivoting to a drive-in and virtual format for the summer of 2020, newportFILM announced today a return to a full line up of weekly outdoor screenings for newportFILM Outdoors presented by Lila Delman Compass. An exciting lineup of world-class documentaries kick off on Thursday, June 17th with Sally Aitken’s Playing with Sharks from National Geographic, and runs throughSeptember 9th with closing night film Havana Libre. Among the highlights are Questlove’s award-winning Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised),Jeremy Workman’s award-winning Lily Topples the World, Mariem Pérez Riera’s festival favorite Rita Moreno: Just A Girl Who Decided to Go For It, Misha and The Wolves and My Name is Pauli Murray. New this year, audiences can vote for their favorite film of the season through the 2021 Audience Award sponsored by BankNewport.

The series brings over 18,000 moviegoers from around the world over the course of their summer series. This marks the 12th summer season of hosting screenings at picturesque outdoor locations, thoughtfully paired with each film, in and around historic Newport, RI. Screening locations this year include the lawns of the Eisenhower House, known as the “Summer White House” for President Dwight D. Eisenhower, the Gilded Age mansions Rosecliff (featured in The Great Gatsby), Marble House (built for the Vanderbilts) and The Elms (built for coal baron Edward Julius Berwind) and the Newport International Polo Grounds.

Working in accordance with CDC guidelines and regulations from the State of Rhode Island and ReopeningRI, outdoor film screenings will be smaller in size and require an RSVP to attend. Visit newportFILM.com for full schedule, event details, and to RSVP for films.

newportFILM’s annual picnic contest, “Go Green: A Zero Waste Picnic Contest” is partnered with the film To Which We Belong and sponsored by Taste Artful Interiors + Design.

newportFILM Outdoors is presented by Lila Delman Compass. The Outdoor series is also supported by 11th Hour Racing, Kiel James Patrick, Berkshire Bank, Latitude Yacht Brokerage, and the Rhode Island State Council on the Arts. Year-round supporting sponsors include Kirby Perkins Construction, WIMCO Villas, Lexington Partners and the Park South Hotel NYC.

newportFILM Outdoors 2021 Films include:

Playing With Sharks

THURSDAY, JUNE 17

Location: Second Beach Parking Lot, Middletown

Rita Moreno: Just A Girl Decided To Go For It

THURSDAY, JUNE 24

Location: Aquidneck Park, Newport





Rebel Hearts

THURSDAY, JULY 1

Location: O’Hare Lawn, Salve Regina University, Newport





Misha And The Wolves

THURSDAY, JULY 8

Location: The Elms Lawn, Newport





The Oxy Kingpins

THURSDAY, JULY 15

Location: Middletown High School, Middletown

Summer Of Soul (…Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

THURSDAY, JULY 22

Location: St. Michael’s Country Day School Lawn, Newport

To Which We Belong

THURSDAY, JULY 29

GO GREEN! Zero-Waste Themed Picnic Contest

Location: Glen Park, Portsmouth

Lily Topples The World

THURSDAY, AUGUST 5

Location: Eisenhower House, Newport

Tom Petty, Somewhere You Feel Free

THURSDAY, AUGUST 12

Location: International Polo Fields, Portsmouth

We Are As Gods

THURSDAY, AUGUST 19

Location: Marble House Lawn, Newport

After Antarctica

THURSDAY, AUGUST 26

Location: Safe Harbor New England Boatworks, Portsmouth

My Name Is Pauli Murray

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 2

Location: Rosecliff Lawn, Newport





Havana Libre

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 9

Location: Morton Park, Newport