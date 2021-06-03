What’s Up Newp’s content is free to read, and always will be, but we rely on your support to keep it that way.
It takes just 30 seconds and you can choose the amount.
As part of their educational outreach, the Newport Performing Arts Center (NPAC) is releasing a Newport String Project performance of the children’s classic “The Story of Ferdinand the Bull” free for schools, educators, and community organizations.
“It’s very important to connect children to the arts and music of all kinds,” says Marlena Horan in a statement, a member of the NPAC board of directors who cultivates family programming for the nonprofit organization.
This recent performance combines storytelling with classical music. Ealain McMullin, co-founder, and director of Newport String Project, narrates the timeless story of a gentle bull who would rather sit under a tree and smell flowers than be in the ring. Jesse Holstein masterfully accompanies on violin.
“This is an exciting performance of the classic story of Ferdinand and it will inspire children. It’s told with energy, enthusiasm, and a vibrant violin performance to enhance the drama,” says Donna Kelly in a statement, a second-grade teacher at the Pell Elementary School.
An Academy Award evidences the story’s worldwide popularity won by Walt Disney for the 1938 animated film adaptation. “Ferdinand” has also been translated into sixty languages.
“I love the story’s messages of both choosing non-violence and embracing individuality. Although the classic was written in 1936, its themes are still relevant and just as important in our time,” Horan adds.
Educators and community organizations who wish to access the performance may do so by emailing Melissa Quinn at NPAC.#”The Story of Ferdinand the Bull” written by Munro Leaf
Total Running Time of NPAC performance (TRT): 15:40
Recommended for ages preschool through fourth grade
|Preview of NPAC’s free online “The Story of Ferdinand” performed by Newport String Project.
More From What’s Up Newp
- 11th Hour Racing partners with Hall of Fame Open as Official Sustainability Sponsor
- Obituary: John Peter Sawicki
- Grant applications now available for artists, culture workers affected by the pandemic
- RITBA: Pell Bridge traffic increasing to near-2019 levels
- Newport Historical Society, Audrain Automobile Museum collaborate on new exhibit