As part of their educational outreach, the Newport Performing Arts Center (NPAC) is releasing a Newport String Project performance of the children’s classic “The Story of Ferdinand the Bull” free for schools, educators, and community organizations.

“It’s very important to connect children to the arts and music of all kinds,” says Marlena Horan in a statement, a member of the NPAC board of directors who cultivates family programming for the nonprofit organization.

This recent performance combines storytelling with classical music. Ealain McMullin, co-founder, and director of Newport String Project, narrates the timeless story of a gentle bull who would rather sit under a tree and smell flowers than be in the ring. Jesse Holstein masterfully accompanies on violin.

“This is an exciting performance of the classic story of Ferdinand and it will inspire children. It’s told with energy, enthusiasm, and a vibrant violin performance to enhance the drama,” says Donna Kelly in a statement, a second-grade teacher at the Pell Elementary School.

An Academy Award evidences the story’s worldwide popularity won by Walt Disney for the 1938 animated film adaptation. “Ferdinand” has also been translated into sixty languages.

“I love the story’s messages of both choosing non-violence and embracing individuality. Although the classic was written in 1936, its themes are still relevant and just as important in our time,” Horan adds.

Educators and community organizations who wish to access the performance may do so by emailing Melissa Quinn at NPAC.#”The Story of Ferdinand the Bull” written by Munro Leaf

Total Running Time of NPAC performance (TRT): 15:40

Recommended for ages preschool through fourth grade