The Newport Art Museum will be accepting work for jurying for The Newport Biennial 2022 exhibition. Artists should submit their work through SlideRoom between July 19 – September 5, 2021. Submitting artists will be notified of the jurying results on October 11. An exhibition of chosen work will be on view from January 8 – May 29, 2022. The link to submit work will be posted at newportartmuseum.org beginning July 19, 2021.



Artists living in CT, MA, ME, NH, RI, or VT are eligible to submit up to 3 images of their work. The Entry fee is $45 payable through SlideRoom. Artists may submit work in any media, and the work must be original and current (completed 2018-2021). The specific works of art cannot have been shown at the Museum before and must be available during the exhibition dates. Works may be no larger than 5 feet on the longest/largest size (no exceptions) and properly prepared for installation and ready to hang or display.



The juried exhibition is one of the Newport Art Museum’s longest-standing traditions. For over 30 years, it has included an array of works of art in all media. Now called “The Newport Biennial,” this exhibition features the work of New England artists and showcases the fresh approaches to art-making in the region. After the events of 2020 and 2021, we hope that this is an opportunity for everyone to celebrate the resilience and creativity of today’s artists.

The Newport Art Museum says in a press release that it is pleased to have Dr. Kimberli Gant, the McKinnon Curator of Modern & Contemporary Art at the Chrysler Museum, as juror. In addition to selecting featured artists for The Newport Biennial exhibition, the juror will also award the cash prizes: $1000 for Best-in-Show, $500 for Second Place, and $300 for Third Place.



Kimberli Gant, PhD is the McKinnon Curator of Modern & Contemporary Art at the Chrysler Museum. She has held curatorial positions at the Newark Museum, The Contemporary Austin, and the Museum of Contemporary African Diasporan Art. She has curated numerous exhibitions including Brendan Fernandes: Bodily Forms, Multiple Modernisms, Wondrous Worlds: Art & Islam through Time & Place, and De-Luxe. Kimberli holds Art History degrees from the University of Texas Austin, Columbia University, and Pitzer College.