What’s Up Newp’s content is free to read, and always will be, but we rely on your support to keep it that way.
It takes just 30 seconds and you can choose the amount.
The Rhode Island State Council on the Arts (RISCA) announced a new art exhibition on display at TF Green Airport’s GREEN SPACE Gallery, a partnership between RISCA and the RI Airport Corporation (RIAC). The gallery now features works by Rhode Island artists Pascale Lord, Barrington, Sarina Mitchel, Providence, and Jill Stauffer, Wakefield, and will be on display through Sept. 19.
“By highlighting RI artists, this gallery offers travelers coming and going to our state a vision of our incredible creativity. It’s a treat for first-time visitors and residents to discover RI’s thriving and diverse arts community, a key economic driver,” said Randall Rosenbaum, RISCA’s Executive Director in a statement.
Mitchel’s work has been shown throughout Rhode Island, and in cities such as New York, Boston, Kansas City and Golden, Colorado. She has donated artwork to benefit organizations such as AS220, the CSPH, the Attleboro Arts Museum, Visual AIDS, Operation Breakthrough and Planned Parenthood.
Exhibitors for GREEN SPACE were chosen by panelists Kathy Hodge, Viera Levitt and Frank Poor.
GREEN SPACE Gallery and Block Island Airport Gallery are a partnership between the Rhode Island State Council on the Arts and the Rhode Island Airport Corporation, promoting outstanding work by artists living and working in Rhode Island. The galleries present art to an ever-changing audience of local, national and international travelers. Airport Galleries – Rhode Island State Council on the Arts (risca.online)
Rhode Island State Council on the Arts (RISCA) is a state agency supported by appropriations from the Rhode Island General Assembly and grants from the National Endowment for the Arts, a federal agency. RISCA provides grants, technical assistance and staff support to arts organizations and artists, schools, community centers, social service organizations and local governments to bring the arts into the lives of Rhode Islanders. Rhode Island State Council on the Arts – RISCA
Rhode Island Airport Corporation (RIAC) operates T.F. Green Airport and the five general aviation airports in Rhode Island. A long-time supporter of public art in Rhode Island, the Rhode Island Airport Corporation has worked with RISCA several public art commissions for T. F. Green and Block Island airports. Green Airport | PVD | Rhode Island (pvdairport.com)
More From What’s Up Newp
- New exhibition of Rhode Island artists opens at T.F. Green Airport
- This Day in RI History: June 8, 1717 – Former RI Governor John Collins born in Newport
- Newport Art Museum to present ‘Scandalous Conduct | 1919 Newport’
- Obituary: Elizabeth Violet (Annelli) Bucci
- Letter: Support of road safety efforts in Newport in the form of improved markings for bicyclists on the roads