Mermaid Masterpieces recently announced that it is now offering local scavenger hunts to its growing list of entertainment services. Incorporating everything that is Mermaid Masterpieces, owner Becky Killian, offers fun, laughter, and photography in her hunts while discovering Newport’s unique history and creating lasting memories.

Mermaid Masterpieces is an award-winning, eclectic company that sets off to create a fun adventure for in person and virtual paint parties for all ages.

Set in the heart of Newport, Killian guides guests on a 2-hour epic adventure discovering Newport’s history, local hotspots, and hidden gems filled with fun clues and puzzles. Scavenger hunt participants receive a gift bag filled with surprise goodies to help them navigate the twists and turns of the hunt.

“It’s the perfect activity for a bachelorette or bachelor party, family reunion, birthday parties, or team building event,” states Killian. “If you’re a lifelong local or just in town for a few days, it’s a fun way to rediscover Newport!”

Scavenger Hunt. Photo Credit: Becky Killian

Since 2015 Mermaid Masterpieces has been the go-to paint party for friends, families, schools, libraries, churches, and corporate events. Last year in 2020, Becky provided laughter and joy for so many through her free virtual paint parties so friends and families from all over could enjoy each other’s company during a global pandemic.

This summer Mermaid Masterpieces is offering in-person and outdoor paint parties, while observing socially distanced protocols. She has a residency at Greenvale Vineyard, in Portsmouth, that is geared towards kids, while adults enjoy a glass of wine.

Mermaid Masterpieces at Greenvale Vineyards. Photo Credit: Becky Killian

A custom beach-themed mural painted by Killian is also on display at Frosty Freez, a favorite summer ice cream eatery in Middletown. Strike a pose in front of the mural with your favorite ice cream treat and tag Mermaid Masterpieces and Frosty Freez on social media for a chance to win an ice cream paint party for 10 people. Additionally, when you book a party with Mermaid Masterpieces or participate in one of her public events this summer, you will receive a Frosty Freez ice cream voucher.

Mural at Frosty Freez. Photo Credit: Becky Killian

Come paint and have some fun with Mermaid Masterpieces at the following public events this summer:

June 27 – Kids Paint Party at Greenvale Vineyards (Portsmouth)

June 27 – Painting & Scavenger Hunt at Artisans & Farmers Market at Vasca da Gama (Newport)

July 1 – Kids Paint Party at Jamestown Public Library (Jamestown)

July 4 – Kids Paint Party at Greenvale Vineyards (Portsmouth)

July 6 – Senior Citizens Paint Party at Martin Luther King Center (Newport)

July 8 – Kids Paint Party at Westerly Public Library (Westerly)

July 9 – Kids Paint Party at Francis Perkins Library (Worcester, MA)

July 10 – Painting at Little Compton Community Center (Little Compton)

July 11 – Painting & Scavenger Hunt at Artisans & Farmers Market at Vasca da Gama (Newport)

July 11 – Kids Paint Party at Greenvale Vineyards (Portsmouth)

July 14 – Paint Party at East Providence Public Library (East Providence)

July 18 – Kids Paint Party at Greenvale Vineyards (Portsmouth)

July 20 – Kids Paint Party at Rogers Free Public Library (Bristol)

July 21 – Adult Paint Party at Greenville Public Library (Greenville)

July 22 – Adult Paint Party at Rogers Free Public Library (Bristol)

July 25 – Painting & Scavenger Hunt at Artisans & Farmers Market at Vasca da Gama (Newport)

July 25 – Kids Paint Party at Greenvale Vineyards (Portsmouth)

* Reservations are strongly encouraged

For more information on events, reservations and how to book, please contact Mermaid Masterpieces on Facebook or Instagram @MermaidMasterpieces.