Island Moving Company (IMC), Newport’s classically trained contemporary ballet company, today announced its return to live summer events and productions.

The company will begin its summer performances with a tour to the Seattle International Dance Festival, (SIDF)-June 16-19. SIDF is a 17-day celebration of contemporary dance with indoor and outdoor events, presenting local, national, and international artists. It was founded by Cyrus Khambatta, of Khambatta Dance. info https://seattleidf.org.

In July, Khambatta Dance will travel to Newport to share its work with local audiences as part of IMC’s Newport Dance Festival (NDF). This tour is part of IMC’s Great Friends Touring Project, an artists’ exchange developed by IMC in 2015 as a platform for mid-size dance companies to expand touring opportunities and gain greater national attention and audiences.

Photo Credit: Bill Peresta

The 2021 Newport Dance Festival- July 20-25th on the lawn of the Great Friends Meeting House, 21 Farewell Street, Newport. Each year, NDF includes a two-week residency for a visiting company, international guest artists, and additional visiting artists/companies will present work across six consecutive days of performances, featuring different programs each evening on the festival’s outdoor performance stage. The gate opens at 6:30 and performances start at 7:00 pm. Tickets start at $35, and a multi-ticket Flex Pass offers great value for patrons interested in attending multiple shows. Tickets and info at www.islandmovingco.org.

The 2021 resident artist/company is San Diego Based Malaschock Dance. Artists and dance companies on NDF stage this year include Seattle Based Khambatta Dance; Boston Dance Theatre, Medford, MA.; East Coast Contemporary Ballet, Norwalk, CT.; Thomas/Ortiz Dance, New Canaan, CT.; and Revolve Dance, Providence, RI.

IMC’s annual Summer Gala Notte Bianca 2021 celebrates IMC’s importance as a key cultural attraction and asset for the City of Newport – and serves as the organizations largest fundraising event.

Photo Credit Clarissa LaPolla

Event Co-Chairs Barbara Caldwell and Kathy Kiven, along with IMC staff, have re-envisioned this year’s event, as an exquisite evening of culinary temptations, lively libations, and delightful garden performances, that showcase IMC’s creativity.

The evening includes original site-specific works created for the gardens at Jonna Chewning’s Sheep Shed Estate performed by the dancers of Island Moving Company. Tickets and sponsorship information are available at islandmovingco.org

Proceeds from this fundraiser help to underwrite IMC’s education and community programs and further the health of Newport County’s arts & cultural ecosystem.

Tickets for IMC’s annual summer Gala and Newport Dance Festival are now on sale at www.islandmovingco.org