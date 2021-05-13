Join actress, Broadway star, comedian and author Melanie Chartoff as she discusses
her new book, “Odd Woman Out: Essays and Stories,” with WhatsUpNewp on a
videocast Friday (May 14) at 3 p.m. Her essays explore her own extraordinary life, and
the many individuals with whom she has worked in more than four decades in show
business.
Melanie is best known for characters she created on “Fridays,” “Seinfeld,” “Newhart”
and “Rugrats.”
