Governor Dan Mckee and the Rhode Island Department of Health provided the following COVID-19 vaccination updateo n Friday, May 28.

Governor Dan McKee and the Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) are writing to provide an update on Rhode Island’s COVID-19 vaccine efforts. As of this afternoon, 647,246 people have received one dose of vaccine and 548,024 people are now fully vaccinated. See the data.

We continue to be among the top-performing states for vaccination. More than a half million people are now fully vaccinated in Rhode Island.

If you have not gotten vaccinated, talk to someone you know that’s gotten vaccinated and ask questions. Find out what you need to get comfortable enough to roll up your sleeve.

The best way to stay safe and healthy is to get vaccinated!

Uber and Lyft to Offer Free Rides to COVID-19 Vaccination Appointments

In partnership with the White House, Uber and Lyft are offering free rides to vaccine appointments through July 4. Uber will offer up to four rides (up to $25 each) to and from your vaccine appointments. To schedule a ride through Uber, open the Uber app and tap Vaccine. Tap Get your free ride, find your vaccination location and select your ride.

To use Lyft, users will be asked to provide a few details to receive a code they can apply to rides requested in the Lyft app to and from a vaccination site near them. Ride codes will cover up to $15 each for two rides. Ride codes can be used for Lyft rideshare, bike, or scooter rides during standard pharmacy operating hours (6 a.m. to 8 p.m.).

RIDOH Closed on Memorial Day

RIDOH, including the COVID-19 Unit and Call Centers, will be closed on Monday, May 31, in observance of Memorial Day. Please call 2-1-1 for assistance with general COVID-19 questions or email RIDOH.COVID19Questions@health.ri.gov. RIDOH will reopen and respond to inquiries on Tuesday, June 1. The COVID-19 Call Center will open Tuesday at 7:30 a.m.

Mask Changes for Fully Vaccinated People

Some people may still have questions regarding what you can do once fully vaccinated.

If you are fully vaccinated, you no longer need to wear a mask or socially distance in most settings. See the places where fully vaccinated people still need to wear a mask.

You can also learn more in our Frequently Asked Questions about what you can do once fully vaccinated.

People who have a health condition or take medication that weakens their immune system will want to talk to their healthcare provider about what’s right for them when it comes to mask-wearing.

If you are not fully vaccinated, you still need to wear your mask in indoor, public settings, and outdoors when you can’t keep a distance from other people.

Some people might not be ready yet to not wear a mask, even if they are fully vaccinated. That’s totally fine. You should feel empowered to keep wearing your mask.

Rhode Islanders have done a great job supporting each other over the last year and a half. Please continue to be respectful, patient, and courteous with your neighbors.

State-run Vaccination Sites

State-run vaccination clinics were set up in central locations to help get as many Rhode Islanders vaccinated as quickly as possible. Now, more vaccines are available in communities and more clinics are able to administer these vaccines.

With this in mind, you may notice that some State-run sites, like South County and Woonsocket, aren’t showing up on www.vaccinateRI.org anymore. However, there are still many place to get vaccinated, such as pharmacies, schools, and community-based clinics.

To find vaccine clinics close to you, visit C19VaccineRI.org and use our Vaccine Site Locator. If you need help making an appointment, call 2-1-1.

How to Get Your COVID-19 Vaccine Record

The best record you have of your vaccination is the card you get when you get your shot. Please keep this card in a safe place, make a copy, and even take a picture of it.

If you misplaced your card and want proof of your vaccination status, you can get a copy through portal.ri.gov/VaccineRecord. From this website, you can search for and print proof of your COVID-19 vaccination. If you need help, you can email RIDOH.COVID19Questions@health.ri.gov, or call 401-222-8022 or 844-930-1779. You can also call your primary care physician to check your vaccine record.

How to Host Your Own Community Vaccination Clinic

Help us vaccinate more Rhode Islanders! If you are interested in hosting your own vaccination event for the community, please fill out this form.

RIDOH will review your request and reach out in 3-5 business days.

Please note that completing the form does not guarantee that a vaccination event will be scheduled. Events depend on vaccination supply and staff capacity.