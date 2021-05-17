Looking for a new gig, job, or career? Here’s who’s hiring right now in the Newport area.

All jobs were posted or provided to us within the last seven days and are located within five miles of downtown Newport.

Job Opportunities

  1. 22 Bowens – HOST @ 22 BOWEN’S 
  2. 4M Building Solutions – Housekeeper
  3. Admiral Fitzroy Inn – Front Desk (Please e-mail your resume and a letter of interest to Jennifer at info@admiralfitzroy.com)
  4. AIS – At-Sea Biological Technician I
  5. Allied Universal – Security Officers – $14/hour 
  6. All Sainta Academy – Preschool Teacher
  7. Applebee’s – Bartender
  8. Athleta – Brand Associate
  9. Banana Republic – Stylist 
  10. Bar ‘Cino – DELIVERY DRIVER @ BAR ‘CINO
  11. Behan Bros – Office Manager
  12. Belle’s Cafe – HIRING EVENT – BELLE’S CAFE- NEWPORT SHIPYARD 
  13. Berkshire Bank – Universal Financial Services Representative
  14. BJ’s Wholesale Club will host a hiring day on May 15, looking to fill 80 open positions across Rhode Island
  15. Boys & Girls Club of Newport County – Program Assistant – Kids Clubhouse / Licensed Childcare, Youth Counselor, Athletics Director – Full Time, Lifeguard – Summer Camp, Facilities Assistant, Front Desk Administrative Assistant. Lifeguard
  16. Burger King – Burger King Team Member up to $15/hr! Leadership positions u…
  17. Carey, Richmond & Viking Insurance – Insurance Assistant
  18. Chez Shell – Retail Sales Associate
  19. Child & Family Services of Newport County – Adminstrative Assistant to the CEO
  20. Chili’s – Janitor
  21. Compass Group – CASHIER/FOOD SERVICE WORKER (PART-TIME)
  22. Crush Nutrition – Smoothie Barista
  23. CVS Health – Retail Sales Associate
  24. Del’s Lemonade – Truck Driver
  25. Dollar Tree – SALES FLOOR ASSOCIATE
  26. EBCAP – Office Assistant, Head Start (EBCAP0867)
  27. Emerald Health Services – Travel Nurse (RN) Tele (Telemetry)
  28. FabNewport – Deputy Director aka Conductor
  29. Family Dollar – ASSISTANT STORE MANAGER
  30. Family Service of Rhode Island – Victim Advocate
  31. Famous Footwear – Part-Time Sales Associate – Famous Footwear
  32. Foodlove Market in Middletown hiring for up to 60 positions
  33. FocusStaff – Travel TELE RN – Telemetry
  34. Forty 1 North – Guest Services Manager
  35. Furry Fellas – Newport RI Pet Care Specialist
  36. Gap – Sales Associate
  37. General Dynamics – Technical Subject Matter Expert (C4ISR Software)
  38. Genesis Healthcare – Nursing Assistant in Training (Full Time)
  39. Gurney’s – Pool Attendant
  40. GVI – Material Planner – 1872
  41. Hallmark – Retail Merchandiser
  42. Heatherwood – Scheduler
  43. HFM REalty – Real Estate Agent
  44. Host Healthcare – Registered Nurse
  45. Hotel Viking –  Positions in all departments, maintenance technicians, line cooks, servers, front desk, valet, housekeeping
  46. IDC – Bartender (Banquets and/or Taproom)
  47. IHOP – Server
  48. Inns On Bellevue – Front Desk
  49. Insight Global – Pricing Analyst/ Contracts Specialist
  50. Island Heron Yoga – Part Time Studio Manager
  51. Island Style Parasail – Ticket Sales Representative
  52. IYRS – Librarian
  53. Jamestown Arts Center – Kids Pottery Instructor
  54. J2 Construct – Admin Assistant – Construction Industry
  55. Leidos – Engineering Technician I
  56. Lifespan – Student Nurse Intern PD
  57. Mainstay Hotel Newport – Banquet Manager – Wayfinder Hotel
  58. Maritime Tribes – Digital File Wrangler
  59. Marriott International – Houseman
  60. Middletown Public Schools – District/School Office Support Personnel – ANTICIPATED OPENI…
  61. Mikel – ENGINEERING TECHNICIAN
  62. Mokka Coffeehouse – Barista and counter person
  63. Motel 6 – Front Desk Receptionist
  64. Navy Exchange Service Command – TIMEKEEPING TECHNICIAN
  65. New England Authentic Eats – Restaurant Team Member D’Angelo’s
  66. New York Yacht Club – Quartermaster
  67. Newport Beach Hotel – Cooks/Prep cooks
  68. Newport Creamery – Restaurant Server
  69. Newport Dental Associates – Dental Assistant
  70. Newport Hotel Group – Hotel Call Center – Reservations Agent
  71. Newport Lobster Shack – Fry Cook Needed
  72. Newport Public Schools – Crossing Guard @ Thompson Middle School
  73. Newport Vineyards – Brewery server/bartender/host, Catering bartender/server, catering/banquet captain, tasting room bartender/server, line cook/prep cook, maintenance worker/housekeeper
  74. Ninety Nine Restaurant – Servers
  75. Northrop Grumman – Linux System Administrator
  76. OceanCliff I & II – Front Desk Agent
  77. Old Navy – Brand Associate
  78. On Time Staffing – Sanitation
  79. Paradise Cleaning & Restoration – Water Restoration Technician
  80. Performance Physical Therapy- Patient Care Coordinator
  81. Perspecta – Computer System Security Analyst
  82. Purvis Systems – Engineering Technician
  83. QTL Holdings – Quality Control Specialist – Refrigeration Systems Installat…
  84. Royal Health Group – Scheduling Coordinator (interim) – Middletown, RI
  85. RTX – Principal Underwater Acoustic Specialist
  86. Safe Harbor Marinas – Facilities Assistant (EHS focus)
  87. Safran – Treater Operator – 1st Shift – SCM NP
  88. SAIC – Administrative Assistant
  89. Salve Regina University – Head Coach, Women’s Rugby – Salve Regina University
  90. Santander Holdings- Relationship Banker, New Bedford, MA
  91. Senior Food Services – Kitchen Supervisor
  92. Sephora – Beauty Advisor
  93. Sherwin-Williams – Sales Associate
  94. SIG Insurance Agencies – Insurance – Licensed Customer Service
  95. Skechers – Retail Floor Leader (Key Holder)
  96. Smoke House – DINING ROOM SUPERVISOR @ SMOKE HOUSE 
  97. Staples Stores – Retail Sales Associate
  98. Stoneacre – Wine and Spirits Retail Clerk/Cashier
  99. Sweet Berry Farm – Market & Kitchen Staff
  100. T-Mobile – Mobile Associate – Retail Sales
  101. The Admiralty – Pool Attendant 
  102. The Chanler at Cliff Walk – Guest Services Representative, Reservation Coordinator, Line Cooks, Pastry Cooks, Bartenders, Hosts, Servers and Greeters
  103. The Coggeshall Club – Office Administrator and Childcare Assistant
  104. The Gastro Beach Pub – Bartender and Server
  105. The Home Depot – Overnight Stocker
  106. The Journey to Hope Health & Healing – Administrative Assistant/Case Manager
  107. The Maxfield Group – General Laborer
  108. The Mooring – RESTAURANT MANAGER @ THE MOORING
  109. The Newport Experience – Food Server
  110. The Smart Car Wash – Car Wash General Manager ($50K – $90K) Bonus, Benefits, Relo…
  111. The TJX Companies – Merchandise Associate
  112. The Vanderbilt – (Seasonal) Server
  113. The Wiggle Room – Dog Groomer
  114. Thor Solutions – Financial Analyst (NUWC)
  115. The Reef – Front and back of house staff (apply within)
  116. Tina Stephens – Retail Apparel Manager
  117. Trinity Management – Property Maintenance Technician
  118. TWS Facility Services – Day Porter
  119. U-Haul – Customer Service Representative
  120. UBS – Intern
  121. UPS – Order Picker
  122. Wag Nation – Grooming Assistant
  123. West Marine – Cashier
  124. Wyndham Destinations – Housekeeper
  125. Unknown – DEckhand Wanted 
  126. Unknown – Landscape Laborer 
  127. Unknown – CARPENTER HELPER – Apprentice
  128. Unknown – Receptionist/Office Assistant

