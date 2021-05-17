Looking for a new gig, job, or career? Here’s who’s hiring right now in the Newport area.
All jobs were posted or provided to us within the last seven days and are located within five miles of downtown Newport.
Are you a business owner and manager who is hiring? Email your job opportunities, with a link to the job opportunity (like below) to ryan@whatsupnewp.com and we’ll make sure to include you in our next roundup.
Job News
Rhode Island Hospitality Jobs: RI Hospitality Association launches new website for employers and job seekers
BJ’s Wholesale Club will host a hiring day on May 15, looking to fill 80 open positions across Rhode Island
Foodlove Market in Middletown hiring for up to 60 positions
Job Opportunities
- 22 Bowens – HOST @ 22 BOWEN’S
- 4M Building Solutions – Housekeeper
- Admiral Fitzroy Inn – Front Desk (Please e-mail your resume and a letter of interest to Jennifer at info@admiralfitzroy.com)
- AIS – At-Sea Biological Technician I
- Allied Universal – Security Officers – $14/hour
- All Sainta Academy – Preschool Teacher
- Applebee’s – Bartender
- Athleta – Brand Associate
- Banana Republic – Stylist
- Bar ‘Cino – DELIVERY DRIVER @ BAR ‘CINO
- Behan Bros – Office Manager
- Belle’s Cafe – HIRING EVENT – BELLE’S CAFE- NEWPORT SHIPYARD
- Berkshire Bank – Universal Financial Services Representative
- BJ’s Wholesale Club will host a hiring day on May 15, looking to fill 80 open positions across Rhode Island
- Boys & Girls Club of Newport County – Program Assistant – Kids Clubhouse / Licensed Childcare, Youth Counselor, Athletics Director – Full Time, Lifeguard – Summer Camp, Facilities Assistant, Front Desk Administrative Assistant. Lifeguard
- Burger King – Burger King Team Member up to $15/hr! Leadership positions u…
- Carey, Richmond & Viking Insurance – Insurance Assistant
- Chez Shell – Retail Sales Associate
- Child & Family Services of Newport County – Adminstrative Assistant to the CEO
- Chili’s – Janitor
- Compass Group – CASHIER/FOOD SERVICE WORKER (PART-TIME)
- Crush Nutrition – Smoothie Barista
- CVS Health – Retail Sales Associate
- Del’s Lemonade – Truck Driver
- Dollar Tree – SALES FLOOR ASSOCIATE
- EBCAP – Office Assistant, Head Start (EBCAP0867)
- Emerald Health Services – Travel Nurse (RN) Tele (Telemetry)
- FabNewport – Deputy Director aka Conductor
- Family Dollar – ASSISTANT STORE MANAGER
- Family Service of Rhode Island – Victim Advocate
- Famous Footwear – Part-Time Sales Associate – Famous Footwear
- Foodlove Market in Middletown hiring for up to 60 positions
- FocusStaff – Travel TELE RN – Telemetry
- Forty 1 North – Guest Services Manager
- Furry Fellas – Newport RI Pet Care Specialist
- Gap – Sales Associate
- General Dynamics – Technical Subject Matter Expert (C4ISR Software)
- Genesis Healthcare – Nursing Assistant in Training (Full Time)
- Gurney’s – Pool Attendant
- GVI – Material Planner – 1872
- Hallmark – Retail Merchandiser
- Heatherwood – Scheduler
- HFM REalty – Real Estate Agent
- Host Healthcare – Registered Nurse
- Hotel Viking – Positions in all departments, maintenance technicians, line cooks, servers, front desk, valet, housekeeping
- IDC – Bartender (Banquets and/or Taproom)
- IHOP – Server
- Inns On Bellevue – Front Desk
- Insight Global – Pricing Analyst/ Contracts Specialist
- Island Heron Yoga – Part Time Studio Manager
- Island Style Parasail – Ticket Sales Representative
- IYRS – Librarian
- Jamestown Arts Center – Kids Pottery Instructor
- J2 Construct – Admin Assistant – Construction Industry
- Leidos – Engineering Technician I
- Lifespan – Student Nurse Intern PD
- Mainstay Hotel Newport – Banquet Manager – Wayfinder Hotel
- Maritime Tribes – Digital File Wrangler
- Marriott International – Houseman
- Middletown Public Schools – District/School Office Support Personnel – ANTICIPATED OPENI…
- Mikel – ENGINEERING TECHNICIAN
- Mokka Coffeehouse – Barista and counter person
- Motel 6 – Front Desk Receptionist
- Navy Exchange Service Command – TIMEKEEPING TECHNICIAN
- New England Authentic Eats – Restaurant Team Member D’Angelo’s
- New York Yacht Club – Quartermaster
- Newport Beach Hotel – Cooks/Prep cooks
- Newport Creamery – Restaurant Server
- Newport Dental Associates – Dental Assistant
- Newport Hotel Group – Hotel Call Center – Reservations Agent
- Newport Lobster Shack – Fry Cook Needed
- Newport Public Schools – Crossing Guard @ Thompson Middle School
- Newport Vineyards – Brewery server/bartender/host, Catering bartender/server, catering/banquet captain, tasting room bartender/server, line cook/prep cook, maintenance worker/housekeeper
- Ninety Nine Restaurant – Servers
- Northrop Grumman – Linux System Administrator
- OceanCliff I & II – Front Desk Agent
- Old Navy – Brand Associate
- On Time Staffing – Sanitation
- Paradise Cleaning & Restoration – Water Restoration Technician
- Performance Physical Therapy- Patient Care Coordinator
- Perspecta – Computer System Security Analyst
- Purvis Systems – Engineering Technician
- QTL Holdings – Quality Control Specialist – Refrigeration Systems Installat…
- Royal Health Group – Scheduling Coordinator (interim) – Middletown, RI
- RTX – Principal Underwater Acoustic Specialist
- Safe Harbor Marinas – Facilities Assistant (EHS focus)
- Safran – Treater Operator – 1st Shift – SCM NP
- SAIC – Administrative Assistant
- Salve Regina University – Head Coach, Women’s Rugby – Salve Regina University
- Santander Holdings- Relationship Banker, New Bedford, MA
- Senior Food Services – Kitchen Supervisor
- Sephora – Beauty Advisor
- Sherwin-Williams – Sales Associate
- SIG Insurance Agencies – Insurance – Licensed Customer Service
- Skechers – Retail Floor Leader (Key Holder)
- Smoke House – DINING ROOM SUPERVISOR @ SMOKE HOUSE
- Staples Stores – Retail Sales Associate
- Stoneacre – Wine and Spirits Retail Clerk/Cashier
- Sweet Berry Farm – Market & Kitchen Staff
- T-Mobile – Mobile Associate – Retail Sales
- The Admiralty – Pool Attendant
- The Chanler at Cliff Walk – Guest Services Representative, Reservation Coordinator, Line Cooks, Pastry Cooks, Bartenders, Hosts, Servers and Greeters
- The Coggeshall Club – Office Administrator and Childcare Assistant
- The Gastro Beach Pub – Bartender and Server
- The Home Depot – Overnight Stocker
- The Journey to Hope Health & Healing – Administrative Assistant/Case Manager
- The Maxfield Group – General Laborer
- The Mooring – RESTAURANT MANAGER @ THE MOORING
- The Newport Experience – Food Server
- The Smart Car Wash – Car Wash General Manager ($50K – $90K) Bonus, Benefits, Relo…
- The TJX Companies – Merchandise Associate
- The Vanderbilt – (Seasonal) Server
- The Wiggle Room – Dog Groomer
- Thor Solutions – Financial Analyst (NUWC)
- The Reef – Front and back of house staff (apply within)
- Tina Stephens – Retail Apparel Manager
- Trinity Management – Property Maintenance Technician
- TWS Facility Services – Day Porter
- U-Haul – Customer Service Representative
- UBS – Intern
- UPS – Order Picker
- Wag Nation – Grooming Assistant
- West Marine – Cashier
- Wyndham Destinations – Housekeeper
- Unknown – DEckhand Wanted
- Unknown – Landscape Laborer
- Unknown – CARPENTER HELPER – Apprentice
- Unknown – Receptionist/Office Assistant
More From What’s Up Newp
- Now Hiring: 125+ job opportunities available right now
- Rhode Island Hospitality Jobs: RI Hospitality Association launches new website for employers and job seekers
- Governor McKee, RIDOH change up COVID-19 press conference schedule, will now take place every other Thursday
- CCRI hosts 5th Annual Raising Opportunities Benefit to support students’ ‘comeback’ amidst pandemic
- Town of Middletown: Preserving Paradise