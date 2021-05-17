Looking for a new gig, job, or career? Here’s who’s hiring right now in the Newport area.

All jobs were posted or provided to us within the last seven days and are located within five miles of downtown Newport.

Are you a business owner and manager who is hiring? Email your job opportunities, with a link to the job opportunity (like below) to ryan@whatsupnewp.com and we’ll make sure to include you in our next roundup.

Job News

Rhode Island Hospitality Jobs: RI Hospitality Association launches new website for employers and job seekers

BJ’s Wholesale Club will host a hiring day on May 15, looking to fill 80 open positions across Rhode Island

Foodlove Market in Middletown hiring for up to 60 positions

Job Opportunities