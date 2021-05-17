The RI Hospitality Association (RIHA) today announced that it has launched the “Rhode Island Hospitality Jobs” website, a resource for its hospitality members to post job openings and for job seekers to identify local opportunities in the industry through the use of a simple search tool.

For employers, the website also offers additional resources to help recruitment efforts including: insight into what today’s employees are looking for, advice on how to attract Millennial and Gen Z workers, and tips on how to write an attractive and effective job posting.

Screenshot of rihospitalityjobs.org.

“In creating this new ‘Jobs’ website, our goal is to centralize available opportunities for both employers and job seekers as the state reopens and recovers,” said Dale J. Venturini, President/CEO, RI Hospitality Association in a statement. “As our restaurants and hotels return to full capacity, many of our businesses are in need of reliable workers to meet the demand. For anyone looking for work in the industry, this tool will easily identify and filter open jobs based on search preferences, qualifications, and availability.”

RIHA also offers its members a variety of other workforce-related services including: the ability to post jobs with the RI Department of Labor & Training, a cook apprenticeship program, a human resources toolkit, referrals from community partners, referrals to and from career and technical students who have already chosen the hospitality industry as their career pathway, and more.

Additional information regarding memberships can be found here: https://www.rihospitality.org/RIHA-Membership-Overview.