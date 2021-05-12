Foodlove Market, Newport Restaurant Group (NRG)’s newest concept, a 3,600 square-foot specialty market offering customers thoughtfully-prepared, chef-driven dishes, wood-fired pizzas, restaurant favorites, and a variety of groceries and local produce, is currently hiring for up to 60 seasonal, part-time and full-time positions prior to its grand opening this summer at 1037 Aquidneck Avenue in Middletown.

Available positions include both front-of-house and back-of-house positions, all of which offer consistent hours, flexible scheduling, competitive hourly rates, and employee ownership. Foodlove Market is looking for cooks, bakers, dishwashers, cashiers, baristas, and more; those interested in learning more about the openings, or who would like to submit an application may visit here.



NRG is Rhode Island’s only employee-owned hospitality company and offers full-coverage benefits, generous time off and opportunities for career advancement.



For those who prefer to apply in-person, Foodlove Market invites all prospective applicants to visit its hiring site located at 1171 Aquidneck Avenue in Middletown between 10:00am and 6:00pm Monday through Friday, and between 10:00am and 3:00pm on Saturdays.



Foodlove Market will feature NRG restaurant favorites like Avvio Chicken Parmesan; Trio Meatballs with Kenyon’s polenta, summer corn, and tomato sauce; and Boat House Shrimp Scampi.



Chef-driven grab-and-go and made-to-order items will include a variety of panini; vegetable, pasta and grain salads; rotisserie chickens with a selection of sauces; a variety of grain bowls; and soups, including the Mooring’s famous clam chowder.



Wood-fired pizzas and sandwiches and cast iron pan pizzas will incorporate the local flavors of Rhode Island and New England; a sushi menu will feature a variety of traditional and unique rolls, salads, and poke and rice bowls; and sandwiches will be served on Seven Stars Bakery breads. A variety of groceries and local produce and a full café with local coffee and fresh baked goods will be available.



Members of NRG’s complimentary Fare Rewards loyalty program will be able to earn and redeem points with every purchase at Foodlove Market.

For any questions about a potential career at Foodlove Market, those interested may reach out directly via email at info@newportrestaurantgroup.com.