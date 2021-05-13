BJ’s Wholesale Club (BJ’s) this week announced that they are hosting a statewide hiring event this weekend in Rhode Island where they will be looking to fill 80 open positions.
BJ’s is offering a $500 sign-on bonus for employees who are in good standing for 90-days. Additional details are outlined below, and I have attached an image. Please don’t hesitate to reach out with questions.
More Details
Where: All BJ’s locations!
BJ’s locations in your state:
- Coventry
- Johnston
- Middletown
Date: May 15, 2021
Time: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
Description:
BJ’s Wholesale Club is hosting a hiring day on Saturday, May 15 from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Stop by any BJ’s location on Saturday, May 15 to apply. BJ’s offers a fast-paced environment, great training opportunities, a competitive rate and benefits package to help you succeed.
Additional Positions available:
- Supervisors, Leads, Managers
- Cashiers
- Member Experience (Membership Desk, OMNI)
- Fresh Clerks (Bakery, Deli, Meat, Produce)
- Maintenance/Carts
- Stock and Recovery Clerks
- Forklift Drivers
- Meat Cutters/Butchers
- Service Team Members (Gas, Tire Bay)
Covid-19 Protocols:
- Masks are required.
- Events will be held at an outdoor tent at each Club (where space is available).
- If there is a large turnout, cell phone numbers will be taken at check-in and a text will be sent when an interviewer is available.
For more information on this hiring event visit: https://careers.bjs.com/search/?searchby=location&createNewAlert=false&q=&locationsearch=&geolocation=
