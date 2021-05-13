BJ’s Wholesale Club (BJ’s) this week announced that they are hosting a statewide hiring event this weekend in Rhode Island where they will be looking to fill 80 open positions.

BJ’s is offering a $500 sign-on bonus for employees who are in good standing for 90-days. Additional details are outlined below, and I have attached an image. Please don’t hesitate to reach out with questions.

More Details

Where: All BJ’s locations!

BJ’s locations in your state:

  • Coventry
  • Johnston
  • Middletown

Date: May 15, 2021

Time: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. 

Description:

 BJ’s Wholesale Club is hosting a hiring day on Saturday, May 15 from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Stop by any BJ’s location on Saturday, May 15 to apply. BJ’s offers a fast-paced environment, great training opportunities, a competitive rate and benefits package to help you succeed. 

Additional Positions available:

  • Supervisors, Leads, Managers 
  • Cashiers
  • Member Experience (Membership Desk, OMNI) 
  • Fresh Clerks (Bakery, Deli, Meat, Produce)
  • Maintenance/Carts
  • Stock and Recovery Clerks 
  • Forklift Drivers
  • Meat Cutters/Butchers
  • Service Team Members (Gas, Tire Bay)

 Covid-19 Protocols:

  • Masks are required.
  • Events will be held at an outdoor tent at each Club (where space is available). 
  • If there is a large turnout, cell phone numbers will be taken at check-in and a text will be sent when an interviewer is available. 

 For more information on this hiring event visit: https://careers.bjs.com/search/?searchby=location&createNewAlert=false&q=&locationsearch=&geolocation=

