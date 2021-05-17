Continuing its free online performance series for the public, the Newport Performing Arts Center (NPAC) nonprofit organization will present a theater legend, a popular local musician, and a children’s storytelling and musical event. Online registration for the performances is available on the NPAC website or at links below each performance listing.

Bob Colonna, May 19, 8 p.m. (EDT)Up first in the spring/summer series is Rhode Island theater legend Bob Colonna. He was in Newport recently to record one of his classic monologues at the Redwood Library for the NPAC Live from Newport series. Bob will perform “Albert and the Lion,” a comic monologue written in 1932 by Scotsman Marriott Edgar. It tells the story of an unfortunate encounter between a boy and a lion. Bob is a consummate storyteller, comedian, and actor. Online registration

Dave Flamand, June 16, 8 p.m. (EDT) Singer-songwriter Dave Flamand joins Live from Newport to perform his original music. After a decade of performing on Block Island, Dave relocated to Newport and will sing and perform acoustic guitar. Definitely don’t miss this performance and experience what has earned him a huge following. Online registration

Newport String Project Presents “Ferdinand”July 16, 2021, 5 p.m. (EDT)

This children’s classic written by Munro Leaf is performed by Newport String Project combines storytelling with music. It’s the story of a gentle bull who would rather sit under a tree and smell flowers than be in the ring. Its worldwide popularity is evidenced by an Academy Award won by Walt Disney for the 1938 animated film adaption and its translation into sixty languages. Newport String Project transforms this story with the music accompaniment for NPAC’s Live from Newport. Online registration